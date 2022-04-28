Contests
Inventhelp Presents Sanitation Fogger Device (HAD-129)

Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a system to help combat the presence of pathogens, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic," said inventors from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. "Our design would provide a high flow rate of purified air to prevent pathogens from lingering in a room."
They created the patent-pending FRESH WIND to provide a quick way to disinfect and indoor area prior to its occupancy. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of germs & viruses. It also allows for a more equal distribution of the sanitizing agent compared to single use disinfectant foggers that operate more like a vertical fountain. The invention disinfects & sanitizes a room without having to spray & wipe a room down, which could save time and money. Additionally, it has a effective design and is easy to operate. This device would be ideal for use in your home, office, hotel & motel, school, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HAD-129, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-sanitation-fogger-device-had-129-301531401.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.