Jessica Ham Named SVP, Human Resource Manager at Touchstone Bank

PRINCE GEORGE, Va., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: TSBA) the holding company for Touchstone Bank, (the "Bank") announced today that Ms. Jessica Ham will serve as Senior Vice President, Human Resources Manager at the Bank. Ms. Ham brings 14 years of Human Resource Management experience to Touchstone, most recently as Human Resources/Training Manager with SERVPRO of Chesterfield & Chesapeake, Midlothian, Virginia. There she managed Human Resources and Training for the multi-site organization's 200+ employees. Ms. Ham is well versed in compliance, recruitment and staffing processes, employee relations and retention, and workers' compensation administration. In addition, she is a culture-creative HR professional with proven skills in performance management as well as the promotion of workforce morale. Ms. Ham holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Old Dominion University.

James R. Black, President & CEO commented, "I am delighted that Jessica has joined the Touchstone team as SVP, Human Resource Manager. Ms. Ham enters an organization with a solid foundation and caring culture developed by our long-standing HR Director, Ms. Vicky Heller, who recently retired after 30 years of dedicated service. Ms. Ham brings a breadth of experience and expertise that fits well with the Touchstone Bank culture. The scope of her skills combined with a passion for people will be an added strength as we carry out our strategic initiatives."

Ms. Ham commented, "I am proud to join the Touchstone team, and I look forward to being an integral part of providing all its employees with an envied work environment. I am also eager to begin working with my colleagues towards completion of our strategic initiatives. It is gratifying to be part of an organization dedicated to providing both its customers and communities superior customer service."

About Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank. Most the Company's business activities are conducted through Touchstone Bank. Touchstone Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Prince George, Virginia. The Bank has 10 branches serving Southern and Central Virginia and two branches and a loan center serving Northern North Carolina. Visit touchstone.bank for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. For this purpose, any statement that is not a statement of historical fact may be deemed to be a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the Company's market area; mergers, acquisitions and dispositions; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; and tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines.

