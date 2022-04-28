Join Helping Hands of Southern California for our 1st Annual Fundraiser Hosted by Legendary Jazz/RnB Recording Artist Miki Howard

Honoring: Karen Bass, Keith L, Black, Aundrae Russell from KJLH, LA County Sheriff -Eric Strong, Bobby

Dee, Miguel Nunez Jr., Chef Misael Guerrero

GLENDALE, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 7:00pm - 11:00pm at Stars of Brand located at 417 N. Brand Blvd., confirmed Miki Howard,Chaka Khan, Bobby Brown, Dr. Keith L. Black, Karen Bass, B.Howard, Bobby Dee, Miguel Nunez Jr- with live performances by Crystal Sierra, Brandon Monsalvo, Alli Star, Deonte Baker, Suzann Christine, Dr Michael K. Obeng and Cory Walker, and Andrea Covington, All talent provided by a new Diversity and Inclusion Focused business -AWS Loyalty Group Talent Agency

The grand opening event benefits - Helping Hands of Southern California, a nonprofit 501 (c) 3, that provides 24-hour non-medical care for adults ages 18 through 59. The adult program focuses on helping homeless individuals, veterans, and men and women that are non-violent crime offenders, seeking a structured re-entry program from incarceration that is in a safe environment for drug and alcohol rehabilitation. Helping Hands of Southern California also provides minors in our facility with essential skills needed to survive as an adult in our society. We will also provide each minor with specialized training on domestic violence, anger management, teen abuse, and parenting intervention programs. For more information: www.helpinghandsofsocal.org To DonateText:- helpinghands 213-577-1669

For Press/Media/Talent submissions or Sponsorship opportunities: contact Lawrence "LP" Phillips of LP Entertainment Productions at lawrencephillips@lpandassociatesllc.com or 310-619-8048. or dgoodpublicity@gmail.com

