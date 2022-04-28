Kulicke & Soffa Receives 2021 Supplier Excellence Award from Texas Instruments

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, announced today that the Company is honored to receive the highest level of recognition with the 2021 Supplier Excellence Award from Texas Instruments (TI).

Kulicke & Soffa is a critical supplier of global semiconductor and LED production equipment and solutions. Recent supply chain mitigation efforts have increased its outlook into the second fiscal half. (PRNewsfoto/Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

K&S was one of the few companies selected from TI's over 12,000 suppliers globally to receive this highest level of award which recognized its uncompromising commitment and support in meeting TI's production goals. This includes providing the highest level of ethical behavior, as well as exceptional performance in cost, environmental and social responsibility, technology, responsiveness, assurance of supply and quality.

Nelson Wong, Kulicke & Soffa's Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Supply Chain, said, "K&S is very proud to receive this prestigious award from TI for the second consecutive year. Despite unprecedented industry challenges throughout 2021, this award is a testament to our commitment and dedication to deliver unique and innovative technical solutions across our broad customer base."

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Contacts

Kulicke & Soffa

Marilyn Sim

Public Relations

+65-6880 9309

msim@kns.com

Kulicke & Soffa

Joseph Elgindy

Investor Relations

+1-215-784-7500

investor@kns.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.