Quarterhill to Announce Q1 Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), will release its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Bret Kidd, President and CEO, and Steve Thompson, Interim CFO, will host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET the same day.

Webcast Information

The live audio webcast will be available at: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1544749&tp_key=0b55de646a

Dial-in Information

To access the call from Canada and U.S., dial 1.888.664.6392 (Toll Free)

To access the call from other locations, dial 1.416.764.8659 (International)

Replay Information

Webcast replay will be available for 365 days at: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1544749&tp_key=0b55de646a

Telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on May 12, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 19, 2022, at: 1.888.390.0541 (Toll Free North America) or 1.416.764.8677.

Conference ID: 97185837 and Replay Passcode: 185837

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of the Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) and International Road Dynamics, Inc. (IRD) platforms, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, visit www.quarterhill.com

