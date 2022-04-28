SHEIN Launches evoluSHEIN, New Clothing Line Designed to Make Purposeful Products Accessible for All

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, an online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, today announced the launch of evoluSHEIN, a purpose-driven collection available to SHEIN customers around the world beginning April 29. With inclusive sizing, responsibly sourced materials, and the collection supporting women's empowerment projects worldwide, the new line will be an affordable option for customers seeking to make a positive impact with their product choices.

By shopping the evoluSHEIN line, customers can proudly say they are supporting the work of Vital Voices – a leading international non-profit that invests in women leaders taking on the world's greatest challenges, including gender-based violence, the climate crisis, economic inequities, and more.

The first release of evoluSHEIN clothing will feature recycled polyester - a fiber obtained from plastic waste. To produce the fabric, materials such as used plastic bottles are carefully cleaned, shredded into pieces, melted down, and spun into polyester fiber. Compared to virgin polyester production, the recycled polyester process requires less source materials and significantly reduces the amount of water and energy needed. Reducing waste and introducing recycled materials are key pillars of SHEIN's vision of a circular economy and a sustainable future for accessible fashion. EvoluSHEIN will serve as a testing ground for new purpose-drive innovations SHEIN will be adopting throughout its greater collection.

These evoluSHEIN recycled polyester pieces and packaging have been produced exclusively with suppliers certified to the Global Recycled Standard (GRS). This globally recognized certification supports traceability of recycled material through all stages of the supply chain, and sets strict social and environmental requirements. The GRS is managed by Textile Exchange, a global non-profit leading the apparel industry toward a more sustainable future. With more than 700 members representing leading brands, retailers, and suppliers in the industry, Textile Exchange is a force for collaboration and positive impact, and SHEIN is proud to be a member of this community.

"We are committed to building a more responsible fashion ecosystem," said Adam Whinston, Global Head of Environmental, Social and Governance at SHEIN. "Launching evoluSHEIN is one important step in our sustainability commitments this year, which touches on each of our key focus areas - protecting the environment, supporting communities, and empowering entrepreneurs. We invite all our partners and customers to join us in the journey."

Founded in 2012 as an e-commerce retailer with the mission of making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, SHEIN's strategic small-batch production and digital retail model have helped the brand avoid many of the environmental impacts associated with traditional retail store footprints. Over the last ten years, SHEIN has advocated for a fashion revolution and developed tools to help suppliers with advanced technologies that support the planet. These collective efforts include turning traditional factories into agile supply chains with collaborative technology systems that drastically reduce inventory waste and help conserve natural resources in the production process.

Customers worldwide are invited to join the evoluSHEIN starting April 29. The initial evoluSHEIN product line will feature women's tops, dresses, and bottoms, with extended sizes dropping early this summer. SHEIN plans to expand the line to more than 1,500 product SKUs by the end of September 2022, with future evoluSHEIN styles featuring additional preferred materials options, including forest-safe viscose, consciously cultivated cotton, and additional certification programs for recycled fibers.

About SHEIN

Founded in 2012, SHEIN is a leading global online retailer with key operation centers in Singapore, China and the U.S., along with other major markets. SHEIN reaches consumers across more than 150 countries around the world. We place a premium on choice, delivering new fashion, beauty and lifestyle products daily. Our mission is to help people express their individuality through the latest trends that are accessible and affordable. To learn more about SHEIN, follow us at www.shein.com.

