thINK and Canon Solutions America Join Forces to Support Print[ED], to Grow the Future Workforce for the Printing and Graphics Industry

In a major step towards developing the next generation of inkjet printers, production print workers and designers, thINK and Canon Solutions America have teamed to support Print[ED] in developing and delivering accredited instruction to high school print and graphics programs throughout the USA to develop the future generation workforce.

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- thINK, an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, today announced they have teamed with Canon Solutions America to help the development of the future workforce by supporting the Print[ED] program, which is designed to provide accredited instruction to high school print and graphics programs throughout the United States.

thINK (PRNewswire)

"We couldn't be more excited to team with Print[ED] to launch this very important initiative. Print[ED] is the only high school accreditation program recognized in multiple states across the country. By reaching the next generation of printers, production workers, and designers, we are not only nurturing and setting our youth up for success, but also developing the next generation of talent for the print industry," Todd Roth, thINK Board President said.

The program will feature in-person class learning, online learning, and hands-on training at Canon Solutions America production inkjet customer sites. Details of the initiative will be unveiled at the upcoming thINK Ahead 2022 conference, July 18-20 in Boca Raton, Florida. thINK Ahead 2022 is currently open to all Canon Solutions America production inkjet customers — to register, visit thINKforum.com/attend.

"Print[ED] instructors are role models and influencers to high school students, and with the support of Canon Solutions America and thINK, they will now have unprecedented collaboration and support to set up students for career success while fostering the next generation of workers to become knowledgeable, trained, and ready to enter the workforce and help grow the print industry," Paul Foster, Print[ED] Director said.

"As leaders of the production inkjet industry, Canon Solutions America is pleased to take the lead in collaborating with the Canon customer inkjet user group, thINK, to support Print[ED] by creating inkjet training programs and bringing students together with our inkjet customers to help develop our future workforce," said Tonya Powers, Director of Marketing, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America.

"Bringing together the inkjet expertise and resources of Canon Solutions America and thINK with Print[ED] creates a unique opportunity to provide industry-leading competencies to high school students throughout the country and will ensure that both instructors and students have access to learning the latest advances in our industry," said Francis A. McMahon, Executive Vice President, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America.

This unique Print[ED] program will launch August 2022 and will team online learning and live instruction with local on-site print apprenticeships.

Print[ED] — The Future Starts Here

Print[ED] is the only accreditation program that provides industry-leading print competencies, including inkjet technologies, to high school students throughout the country, reaching the next generation of printers, production workers, and designers to not only nurture and set our youth up for success, but develop the next generation of talent for the print industry. This unique program features in class learning, online learning, and hands-on training at Canon Solutions America production inkjet customer sites. Canon Solutions America and thINK are proud Executive sponsors.

thINK

thINK is an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon Solutions America is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com.

