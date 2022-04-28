White Glove Announces Hire of New SVP, Head of Product

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove, a fintech marketing company specializing in client acquisition services for financial advisors and portfolio company of Rockbridge Growth Equity, has hired Scott Cognato as SVP, Head of Product.

Cognato brings invaluable knowledge and experience in the financial services industry from his time as Director of Product Management at eMoney and Product Manager at Riskalyze. He is tasked with driving the roadmap for White Glove ONE, a comprehensive all-in-one experience that helps advisors achieve beyond the workshop through lead generation, lead nurturing, and client engagement solutions.

"I'm really excited to take on this new role, using my many years of FinTech experience to partner with Advisors to provide technology and personalized services to help them attract and retain new clients," says Scott.

Cognato's professional passion is to de-jargon FinTech and make even the most technical problems approachable. His role involves relieving advisors' pain points around lead generation along with the nuances of marketing themselves in the modern age. Scott's deep knowledge of agile methodologies, product strategy, and user experience will be leveraged to enhance the White Glove ONE Done-For-You experience.

About White Glove

White Glove is a tech-enabled marketing services company dedicated to helping financial advisors grow their business. White Glove's proprietary Done-For-You platform provides financial advisors access to successful marketing solutions to help get them in front of more clients. Through its core service offering of seminars, webinars, one-on-one workshops, social impression management, podcasts and other digital media, White Glove's Done-For-You model removes the stress from marketing and frees up time to allow financial advisors to do what they do best — service clients. White Glove's seminars and webinars are backed by a Quadruple Guarantee, meaning advisors pay only for performance.

