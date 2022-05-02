ShoppingGives launches Customer Round-Up Donations with Shopify POS to multiply charitable contributions to nonprofits

A little goes a long way – social impact platform partners with goodMRKT boosting Giving Economy for causes customers care about

CHICAGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShoppingGives , the eCommerce platform that creates purposeful and profitable relationships between brands and nonprofits, today announced its launch of Customer Round-Up Donations for POS on Shopify (TICKER: SHOP). This integration in the physical store provides yet another additional way for merchants on Shopify POS to integrate omni-channel social impact, engaging their customer to give back. With the flexibility to feature any of 1.8 million nonprofits as recipients of a portion of its sales proceeds or customer donations.

Merchants selling with Shopify POS in their brick-and-mortar and pop-up stores can now invite their shoppers to join them in their giving back initiatives to causes they care about by rounding up their purchases, making an even bigger impact, together!

"We are thrilled to expand our Point-of-Sale capabilities on Shopify. As we continue to enable thousands of merchants to create an impact and engage their customers based on their values, this new feature enables merchants to mirror that of their eCommerce experience with us," said ShoppingGives CEO Ronny Sage.

As part of the launch, ShoppingGives has partnered with goodMRKT, a retail brand dedicated to the giving economy. goodMRKT will showcase the impact by launching a 1% giveback program using ShoppingGives' Round-Up Donations during the Retail Innovation Conference & Expo (RICE). The activation will benefit PAVE GLOBAL, an organization that enables young talent to build successful careers in all aspects of the retail industry ( paveglobal.org ). ShoppingGives will match all goodMRKT and customer donations generated through the activation at RICE.

"We're excited to implement this targeted giving initiative to PAVE GLOBAL during RICE," said goodMRKT Co-founder and Chief Brand Officer Harry Cunningham. "Further, the ability to expand our giving via the ShoppingGives Round-Up Donations option paired with our donation of 1% of each purchase enables us to create omni-channel giving matching our in-store experience, and is a great way for us to meet the asks of our community of shoppers, allowing them to join us in giving back even more."

With a focus on simple (yet impactful) support for Shopify POS, brands can truly make an impact alongside their customers at checkout with freedom and flexibility to give back easily and confidently with ShoppingGives each and every time.

ShoppingGives is powering the fast-growing Giving Economy – in 2021, ShoppingGives helped more than quadruple the number of retail transactions that contain donations. As the leading social impact commerce platform, ShoppingGives is the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands to accelerate their growth through digitally-integrated social impact. The ways in which brands and retailers engage consumers in charitable campaigns to address social, environmental, and governance needs is at the forefront of consumers' minds and plays a crucial role in how customers interact with these brands.

About ShoppingGives

ShoppingGives, the leading social impact commerce platform, is the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands including Coach, Steve Madden, Kenneth Cole, Natori, Dr. Bronner's, TRX Training, Sakara Life, Solstice Sunglasses, Fresh Clean Tees, Blind Barber, and Enso Rings to accelerate their growth through integrated social impact. Our suite of social impact marketing technologies enables a data-driven approach to cause-marketing, empowering brands to create more authentic, higher-converting customer experiences by promoting corporate social responsibility while maintaining cause marketing regulation, enabling donations 1.8M+ 501c(3) nonprofits.

About goodMRKT

Built around a central theme of Good People, Great Products, and Exceptional Causes, goodMRKT is a collection of socially responsible, forward-thinking brands all committed to a cause and dedicated to doing good. At goodMRKT, we showcase the power of storytelling to turn start-ups into stand-outs and expand the influence of brands you already love. We are passionate about creating positive change and making a lasting impact through a supportive community dedicated to giving the gift of good. Welcome to goodMRKT. You belong here.

