BlueGrace Logistics Announces Scott Schara as New Chief Commercial Officer and President of 3PL Services

TAMPA, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueGrace Logistics (BlueGrace), one of the largest Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers in the U.S., today announced Scott Schara has joined the Executive Team as Chief Commercial Officer and President of 3PL Services. In this role, Schara will be responsible for customer sales and account management spanning all locations nationwide. Reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Bobby Harris, Schara is charged with accelerating sales and existing customer growth.

"What I find most challenging, in my experience, is finding ways to improve and grow upon success," said Schara.

"Bringing Scott aboard to lead BlueGrace's commercial efforts is a win for all stakeholders. As a veteran logistics professional with more than 30 years' experience in the supply chain industry, he will lead the growth of the organization's sales and customer verticals," said Bobby Harris, Chief Executive Officer of BlueGrace. "Scott will be instrumental in amplifying our commercial team's ability to hyper-drive the value of our offerings with new and existing client relationships."

Schara has a proven pedigree as an industry leader and sales professional with expansive knowledge of supply chain optimization, operations management, freight sales, and organization management. He has served in leadership roles since 1999. Past roles include Chief Commercial Officer for both Coyote Logistics and Forward Air, where Schara was named a 2022 Georgia Titan 100. Prior to those assignments, he held various roles with C.H. Robinson, Hub Group, Alliance Shippers, and led domestic truckload transportation for Home Depot. Schara earned his Executive Master's in Intermodal Transportation and Logistics at the University of Denver.

"Now is the right time to join BlueGrace, as shippers and carriers are primed to find the right 3PL to fit varying transportation needs. I am coming to the organization with the understanding that its commercial services are already a well-established, well-oiled machine," said Schara. "What I find most challenging, in my experience, is finding ways to improve and grow upon success. I am of the mindset that there is always room for change, which is particularly true in the fast-paced, complex logistics industry."

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps businesses manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers to customers across the country. With 12 offices strategically located in major transportation hubs across the U.S. including its Tampa headquarters, BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com.

