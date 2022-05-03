Collagen Matrix, Inc., appoints Wendell Raddatz as Vice President of Strategic Alliances

OAKLAND, N.J., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collagen Matrix, Inc., a leader in regenerative medicine, global manufacturer of collagen- and mineral-based medical devices, and Linden Capital Partners portfolio company, announced today the appointment of Wendell Raddatz as Vice President, Strategic Alliances.

Wendell joins Collagen Matrix after an extensive career in sales and business development with leading manufacturers of healthcare and consumer products. Wendell began his career with Proctor & Gamble before moving to Johnson & Johnson in progressive leadership roles in sales, marketing, and business development. He led sales for Nutricia North America, before taking on responsibility for customer marketing and national accounts at Covidien [now Medtronic]. More recently, Wendell led corporate customer experience efforts for Zimmer Biomet and Hologic, including functional leadership of pricing, contracting, service, clinical training, and GPO/IDN sales. Prior to joining Collagen Matrix, he served as Global Vice President of Sales for Metrex, a division of Envista Holdings. Wendell holds a bachelor's degree in Government from Wesleyan University.

Wendell's appointment reflects Collagen Matrix's strategy to create and expand alliances with valued partners to better satisfy the increasing demand for regenerative solutions. Wendell will work closely with Collagen Matrix customers to create new opportunities to advance a shared pursuit of meaningful innovation.

About Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Collagen Matrix, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of collagen-based medical products used for tissue and bone repair and regeneration. Founded in 1997, Collagen Matrix is headquartered in Oakland, New Jersey and develops proprietary products that are sold to OEM customers on either a contract or private label basis across orthopedic, sports medicine, spine, dental, and neurosurgery end markets. The company also offers partnership opportunities including distribution, contract product development, and contract manufacturing services. For more information, please visit www.collagenmatrix.com.

About Linden Capital Partners Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is one of the country's largest dedicated healthcare private equity firms. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: (i) healthcare specialization, (ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and (iii) its differentiated human capital program. Linden invests in middle market platforms in the medical products, specialty distribution, pharmaceutical, and services segments of healthcare. Since its founding, Linden has invested in over 40 healthcare companies encompassing over 200 total transactions. The firm has raised over $6 billion in limited partner commitments since inception. For more information, please visit www.lindenllc.com.

