DISH Wireless Selects Samsung Electronics for 5G Open Radio Access Network Rollout

SEOUL, Korea and LITTLETON, Colo., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and DISH Network Corporation (NYSE: DISH) announce that Samsung Electronics was selected for the deployment of 5G Open Radio Access Network solutions across DISH Wireless' SMART 5G™ network. Per the multi-year agreement, the companies will collaborate to deploy Samsung's 5G O-RAN-compliant virtualized RAN (vRAN) solutions and radio units in markets across the U.S., supporting DISH's 5G commercial services.

"Samsung's 5G solutions will play an integral role in our network expansion, giving us the flexibility to deploy our cloud-native network with software-based solutions that support advanced services and operational scalability," said John Swieringa, president and chief operating officer, DISH Wireless. "We look forward to working with Samsung, whose industry leadership in vRAN and O-RAN innovation will help to support our vision of delivering open, interoperable cloud-based 5G services to consumers and enterprises across the U.S."

"Samsung is excited to join this 5G journey with DISH, a pioneer in bringing new experiences to households and businesses around the country, leveraging openness and virtualization that sit at the heart of network evolution," said Mark Louison, executive vice president and head of the Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America. "Our advanced 5G vRAN and radio solutions bring telco-grade quality and cloud-based agility together, building on these benefits to enable more customers to experience the full value of commercial 5G Open RAN."

Samsung Networks Business will supply DISH Wireless with its 5G and RAN solutions, vRAN software and a variety of O-RAN compliant radio units, including Massive MIMO radios. Samsung's vRAN can operate on any commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) server, while still delivering performance on par with traditional hardware-based equipment. With its cloud-native architecture, DISH's Open RAN deployment is based on open interfaces, allowing for multi-vendor interoperability and various deployment scenarios. The Samsung radios will also support all of DISH's Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) and Time Division Duplex (TDD) spectrum bands (including n71, n29, n66, n70, n48 and n77).

Handsets and Devices

DISH and Samsung's collaboration will extend to retail wireless customers, providing them with leading-edge 5G devices today and in the future, connecting customers to DISH Wireless' SMART 5G™ network.

"Our work with DISH Wireless is bringing many of Samsung's innovative mobile products and services to even more customers on the DISH Wireless network," said Jude Buckley, executive vice president of the Mobile Business, Samsung Electronics America. "We're excited to continue to work together to bring Samsung's powerful mobile products and services, which are compatible with the DISH network, to more customers."

"Together, we'll create solutions to bring DISH Wireless' smart network to life for retail and enterprise customers, enhancing their productivity, enriching their connection to people and smart technology, improving their business operations and giving our customers control over their 5G services," said Stephen Bye, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, DISH Wireless.

DISH is currently testing its 5G network using the Samsung Galaxy S22, and plans to continue using Samsung phones as a reference platform throughout the network deployment process.

