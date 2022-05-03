Evergreen Nephrology Partners with RenalCare Associates

Evergreen Nephrology will partner with nephrologists to transform kidney care for patients across central Illinois and eastern Iowa

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evergreen Nephrology is announcing a joint venture with RenalCare Associates, a specialty nephrology practice caring for patients in central Illinois and eastern Iowa. Evergreen Nephrology focuses on partnering with nephrologists in local markets to transform kidney care for patients and believes that nephrologists are best positioned to lead this charge.

Since 2015, more than 12,000 people per year died waiting for a transplant or were removed from the waiting list after becoming 'too sick to transplant.' Evergreen Nephrology and its nephrologist partners believe that the status quo is unacceptable and are committed to providing best in class care for people suffering from kidney disease. This includes delaying disease progression, shifting kidney care to the home, and getting patients needed organ transplants.

The United States spends more than $130 billion dollars a year fighting kidney disease, often because nephrologists are not involved in patient care early enough. Evergreen partners with nephrologists to provide them resources to invest in an expanded care model, the financial backing needed to take total cost of care risk, and a technical platform built for a value-based environment. Evergreen will also partner with dialysis providers and hospitals to share risk and enable better outcomes for patients.

"I am proud that Evergreen Nephrology is partnering with RenalCare Associates. When we founded Evergreen, we sought to totally transform the way a person with kidney diseases receives care, by putting physicians at the helm of value-based care. Our goal at Evergreen is to help create a better life for people living with kidney disease and, together with RenalCare Associates, we will do just that," said Adam Boehler, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Evergreen Nephrology. "Our partnership with RenalCare Associates empowers one of the best nephrology groups in the country with the full clinical, technical, and financial support to transform care for their patients."

"Our patients face many challenges managing their kidney disease. A fragmented system of care unable to address the most important needs should not be one of them. Our partnership with Evergreen will enable us to tailor education and care for each individual and family, navigate patients through the complexities of our healthcare system involving many providers, and even bring resources to address basic needs such as transportation, medications, food and housing," said Dr. Tim Pflederer, President at RenalCare Associates. "With a comprehensive value-based approach, we will be able to help patients avoid or delay dialysis, obtain a life-changing kidney transplant, and remain healthy – engaged at home and at work. RenalCare was first to offer life-saving dialysis to central Illinois residents when dialysis was invented in the early 1970's and for nearly 50 years we have continued to bring innovations in care that improve our patient's lives. Partnering with Evergreen was a natural next step towards ensuring that fewer people actually need dialysis treatments, and those that do can lead healthy, active lives."

About Evergreen

Evergreen Nephrology was built with the mission to transform kidney care by putting nephrologists in the driver's seat. By empowering nephrologists, providing financial backing, best-in-class clinical resources, and analytical insights and tools, Evergreen strives to slow disease progression, improve clinical outcomes, and increase quality of life for people living with CKD and ESRD. In addition to providing high quality healthcare and strategic partnerships, Evergreen intends to launch a Medicare Advantage Plan in 2023.

Evergreen Nephrology's Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Adam Boehler's drove efforts at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Innovation Center (CMMI) and the department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to introduce the kidney care models (KCC) models that empower nephrologists as they care for their patients. In addition to transforming dialysis delivery, the HHS team set new standards for organ procurement to increase transplantation. Adam and fellow Co-Founder Abe Sutton were awarded the 2019 President's Medal from the American Society of Nephrology.

About RenalCare Associates

Since 1975, RenalCare Associates has been providing the highest quality care for patients with kidney disease and related conditions. Our mission is to provide patient-centered care that sets the standard for best practice, is proactive in disease management and focuses on highest value for those we serve. We fulfill that mission by working closely with patients and their families to diagnose and treat their kidney and hypertension problems with excellence, efficiency and empathy. RenalCare doctors and advanced practitioners live and work in a large portion of central Illinois and eastern Iowa surrounding Peoria, Bloomington-Normal, the Quad Cities, Galesburg and Ottawa.

