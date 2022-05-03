First Horizon Recognized for Investment in Women

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today announced that it has been selected for the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). For the fourth consecutive year, First Horizon is listed in the index which recognizes public companies for their commitment to supporting gender equality and advancing women.

"First Horizon strives to create a workplace where all associates feel accepted and valued," said Tanya Hart, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at First Horizon. "We believe that championing diversity and inclusion fosters a more creative and innovative workforce. We are proud to be included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and thank them for this recognition."

First Horizon's strategic approach to diversity, equity and inclusion focuses on elevating equity in the 4 strategic pillars of workforce, workplace, marketplace and community.

Workforce: At First Horizon, women represent approximately:

66% of the overall workforce

57% of manager roles

36% of the Executive Officers

24% of the Board of Directors

Workplace: The First Horizon Women's Initiative Associate Resource Group, founded more than 20 years ago, also played a major role in its GEI recognitions. The Women's Initiative helps female associates develop leadership skills, facilitate mentor-mentee relationships and network with leaders and executives.

Marketplace: Realizing that women have unique financial needs, First Horizon created Women and Wealth, a private client practice dedicated to empowering women's financial lives. More information about the practice may be found here. https://www.firsthorizon.com/products-and-services/private-client-category/women-and-wealth

Community: In 2021, Susan Springfield, Chief Credit Officer, served as the American Heart Association's 'Mid-South's Go Red for Women' chair. Through Susan's leadership, more than $325,000 was raised, marking the best 'Mid-South Go Red for Women' campaign to date. Go Red for Women is a national initiative of the American Heart Association that raises awareness of cardiovascular disease as the #1 killer of women. https://www.linkedin.com/posts/first-horizon-bank_memgored-goredforwomen-bettertogether-activity-6851191769141444608-w1dZ

"A culture of equity is built and maintained by having a diverse base of vendors, grantees, talent and clients that are reflective of the communities we serve," said Dr. Anthony C. Hood, executive vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at First Horizon. "Having an intentional focus and strategic plan aligned to our business contributes to First Horizon's associate satisfaction, retention and loyalty in our markets across the Southeast." For more information visit https://www.firsthorizon.com/first-horizon-national-corporation/careers/diversity-and-inclusion

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $88.7 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

