FlowPlay Launches In-Game Fundraiser to Rev Up Support for Relaunched American Cancer Society Road To Recovery Program

SEATTLE, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowPlay , a Wind Creek Hospitality company and creator of one of the most powerful connected gaming platforms, announced the launch of a new in-game fundraising campaign to benefit the American Cancer Society (ACS). Today, FlowPlay kicks off a new fundraiser to continue momentum for ACS's work to fund cancer research, and provide programs and support for those facing a cancer diagnosis. Throughout the month, players within FlowPlay's flagship social casino, Vegas World , can contribute directly to ACS's Road To Recovery® program, helping ensure more patients can get to their potentially lifesaving treatment through free rides.

The Road To Recovery program is at the very heart of the American Cancer Society's work to remove barriers to accessing quality health care. People needing cancer treatment often cite transportation as a critical need - because even the best treatment can't work if the patient can't get there. Many patients need daily or weekly treatment, often over the course of several months, which is why the Road To Recovery program is so important. The program was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic due to public health concerns but has recently relaunched in several markets.

All Vegas World players will have the opportunity to donate directly to the American Cancer Society throughout the month of May by purchasing a virtual in-game branded charm. Through previous campaigns, FlowPlay has already raised more than $400,000 for ACS and is on track to cross half a million dollars by the end of 2022.

"Due to the pandemic, ACS has been without one of its most critical programs for the last two years. I'm honored to tap into the FlowPlay community to support the program's relaunch," said Derrick Morton, president, FlowPlay. "Our players never cease to amaze me with their generosity and I know this campaign will be no different."

The Road To Recovery program is also currently in need of volunteer drivers. Anyone wishing to volunteer as a driver can call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345.

"Being a Road To Recovery volunteer has been great! I continue to build relationships with the patients I have provided rides to," said Meg, a Washington Road To Recovery volunteer driver. "I have one patient who sends me quick thank you notes of appreciation. I am happy to be there to provide a ride when there is a need."

ACS is working around the clock to prioritize cancer screening and early detection, and to extend support to all those impacted by a cancer diagnosis. The pandemic had a major effect on nonprofits' ability to raise critical funds and donations are especially needed now to ensure the most lives will be saved. Anyone needing cancer information and support can call the American Cancer Society 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345.

To learn more about the American Cancer Society and how to donate directly, please visit: http://www.cancer.org .

About FlowPlay

FlowPlay, a Wind Creek Hospitality Company, is the company behind the most powerful connected gaming platform for casual and sports wagering games, virtual worlds and social casinos. A developer, operator and publisher, FlowPlay serves both consumers and businesses with engaging online and mobile free-to-play experiences. Partners turn to FlowPlay for its extensive multiplayer infrastructure, industry-leading monetization rates and proven track record helping businesses launch custom-branded online games. FlowPlay's consumer products include Vegas World , the industry's most engaging multiplayer social casino, Casino World , the company's most grandiose, interactive and community-driven free-to-play social casino with tycoon gameplay, and 7 Seas Casino , the company's newest virtual world, multiplayer social casino which takes place on a cruise ship that stops at a different international port each month. In addition, the company recently launched Live Game Night Poker , a one-of-a-kind, invite-only poker game with built-in video and audio conferencing, which is also available within the Zoom App Marketplace . Together, FlowPlay's games have been played by a loyal community of more than 30 million users around the world. FlowPlay dominates a cross-section of industries including online and mobile games, fantasy sports and casinos – consistently creating opportunities in high-growth and emerging markets. Based in Seattle, FlowPlay was founded in 2006 and was primarily funded by Intel Capital and the creators of Skype. For more information, visit www.FlowPlay.com or contact bizdev@flowplay.com .

About Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians (the Tribe). Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's casino gaming facilities, including: Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida. For more information, visit: https://windcreekhospitality.com/ .

About the Poarch Band of Creek Indians

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama, operating as a sovereign nation with its own system of government and bylaws. The Tribe operates a variety of economic enterprises, which employ thousands of area residents. For more information, visit: www.pci-nsn.gov .

