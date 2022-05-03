Melissa Hawkins Earns Gold Lifetime Achievement Stevie® Award

FRESNO, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Prescription Management (IPM) is pleased to announce Chief Strategy Officer Melissa Hawkins earned a Gold Stevie® Award for Lifetime Achievement in the 20th annual American Business Awards®.

Hawkins' 25-year career includes developing proprietary programs that automate processes to assist with streamlining efficiencies and controlling prescription drug costs while improving access to care. Highlights include creating an innovative business unit serving the unique needs of the behavioral health and indigent market. Judges commented on her "strategy and innovation" as well as her "clear vision leveraging prior pharmacy experience."

"I'm honored to be recognized with a lifetime achievement award," said Hawkins. "I have a passion to work with our clients and provide best-in-class service. I'm incredibly thankful for my colleagues, family, friends, and our clients who have supported me throughout the years."

Under Hawkins' leadership, IPM serves behavioral health centers and indigent health facilities in more than 150 counties across Texas and in California, with plans for national expansion.

"With extensive experience in pharmacy benefits, a passion for technology, and a deep commitment to helping the underserved, Melissa brings a unique blend of skills to the table and has assisted several clients who have impacted thousands of patients over the years," said Rene Tangonan, IPM's Chief of Staff. "We're thrilled for Melissa's well-deserved recognition and applaud her many accomplishments."

The Stevie Awards recognize the world's top executives and teams in virtually every industry. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were considered in this year's competition.

About IPM

Integrated Prescription Management (IPM) is a full-service, middle market PBM that works with self-funded employer groups, brokers, TPAs, and behavioral health facilitates around the country. Founded in 2009, IPM provides award-winning service, integrated data, and innovative cost management services. The company is a four-time honoree on Inc. 5000's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies and has earned both Silver and Bronze recognition from the Stevie Awards for Customer Service Department of the Year. IPM is headquartered in Fresno, CA and maintains regional offices in Dallas, TX and Atlanta, GA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

Sponsors of the 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

