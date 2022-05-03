New Report Reveals Surprising Insights into How Exercise Goals and Habits Change with Age

New Report Reveals Surprising Insights into How Exercise Goals and Habits Change with Age

Bold survey details changing motivations reported by older adults and reinforces importance of regular exercise for improved overall physical and mental health

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Age Bold, Inc. (Bold), a digital health company delivering science-based exercise programs for balance and fall prevention, joint pain management, and healthier aging has announced the findings of its latest survey revealing the current state of exercise, health, and aging among older adults nationwide.

Previous research has shown physical activity can reduce feelings of depression and anxiety, in addition to many other benefits for healthy aging overall. Unfortunately, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, older Americans have become less physically active. As May is both Mental Health Awareness Month and Older Americans Month, Bold set out to analyze responses from over 1,000 survey respondents to understand current trends at the intersection of aging, exercise, health.

The 15-question online survey, conducted from April 18-19, 2022, paneled adults ages 50+ to self-report their overall health, attitudes, behaviors, and experiences aging. Key takeaways from the survey include:

Exercise Motivations and Habits Shift After 65

Exercise Linked to Improved Overall Health

Experience of Ageism Associated with Poorer Mental Health

Opportunity for Online Services to Engage Less Active Individuals

Bridging the Gap Between Health Education and Action

Notable Gender Differences

Bold's team of experts are available on request to provide further context on the significance of these results.

About Bold

Bold is a digital health and wellness company focused on disease prevention and healthy aging via the Bold Fall Prevention Program. Utilizing personalized and science based exercise programs, we help our members get stronger and healthier so that they can chase the life they want at any age. At a time in which the cost of healthcare, particularly for older adults, continues to soar, Bold serves to reduce cost and increase quality and value for older adults, health plans, and providers alike. Today, over 10 million individuals have access to Bold through their health plans. Bold is a venture backed company, including investors at Andreessen Horowitz, Khosla Ventures, Primetime Partners, and GingerBread Capital.

Media Contact:

Madeline Wilson

Bold@nexttechcomms.com

View original content:

SOURCE Age Bold