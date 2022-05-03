plusOne Creates Playlist to Encourage Self-Pleasure During Masturbation May

Leading Sexual Wellness Brand Turns Consumers on to Music as Catalyst for Climaxing

NEWTON, Mass., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- plusOne, the leading provider of sexual wellness devices, has launched a playlist in honor of May's Masturbation Awareness Month, to encourage self-pleasure by catching a vibe – with music. plusOne's curated playlist called Good Vibrations is available now to consumers to enjoy however they choose, whenever they choose.

plusOne Logo (PRNewswire)

Psychologically and culturally, listening to music is a pleasurable activity, leading to the release of dopamine, but it also enhances sexual experiences by helping to reduce stress, increasing intimacy and inspiring different emotions. The playlist provides a scintillating musical experience for women (and couples) to set the mood through a crescendo that provides a release at climax. It includes a mixture of soothing, sensual songs that help set the mood for hands-on fun.

plusOne continues to home in on its mission to break down barriers and outdated taboos regarding sexual self-pleasure with the launch of the playlist, which further promotes a personalized sexual wellness experience. "We are dedicated to supporting women's sexual wellness journeys and continue to seek out ways to make its numerous health benefits more accessible and stimulating, while also making the conversation around self-pleasure more mainstream and approachable" said Jamie Leventhal, Founder and CEO of plusOne.

The brand has already made major strides by making premium sexual wellness products available at affordable prices at most major food, drug, and mass retailers in the U.S., including CVS, Target, Walgreens, Meijer, Amazon, Kroger, Harris Teeter, Cardinal Health, Giant Eagle, and other regional stores. Their line of beautiful, high-performance products includes several different types and styles to fit the life of the novice to the sexpert.

All plusOne sexual wellness devices are satisfyingly superior: each is fully waterproof, made with body-safe silicone, solidly crafted with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and quick-charging USB cables, delivering powerful pulsations with a variety of vibration settings easily controlled with a quick touch of a button. To learn more about plusOne and its product offerings, visit: https://myplusone.com/.

About plusOne®

plusOne® is breaking down barriers and outdated taboos regarding sexual self-pleasure with our line of beautiful, high-performance, and affordable sexual wellness products. Designed by the beauty and personal care company clio, plusOne® was originally conceived (and we continue to look at the brand) through the lens of beauty and wellness – making the foundation and continuing essence of the brand unique. plusOne® has already made major strides toward eliminating the stigma of sexual self-pleasure by making premium and approachable sexual wellness products available affordably at most major food, drug and mass retailers in the U.S. and abroad. The plusOne® range includes several different types of products and styles fit for any need, allowing women (and couples!) to enjoy themselves however they choose, whenever they choose.

All plusOne® products are manufactured with body-safe silicone and are waterproof. Each plusOne® product is ultra-hygienic and easy to clean, providing the best self-pleasure with the touch of a button. While many sexual wellness devices are expensive, plusOne® is democratizing the category with high-quality vibrators and arousers at a cost everyone can afford.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE plusOne