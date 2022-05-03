Tensure Consulting Achieves the Application Development Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

CINCINNATI, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tensure, a leading technology consulting firm today announced that it has achieved the Application Development Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage program. By earning this specialization, Tensure has proven its expertise and success in building customer solutions in the Application Development field using Google Cloud technology.

The Google Cloud Partner Advantage program is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solutions and service areas.

Tensure, a Google Cloud Partner, achieved the Partner Specialization in Application Development by demonstrating deep knowledge and capabilities of Google Cloud infrastructure solutions architecture and development. Google Cloud products included in this specialization include Anthos, Apigee, App Engine, Cloud Build, Cloud CDN, Cloud Datastore, Cloud Endpoints, Cloud Functions, Cloud IAM, Cloud Pub/Sub, Cloud Spanner, Cloud SQL, Cloud Storage, Cloud Run, Cloud Scheduler, Cloud Source Repositories, Cloud Tasks, Compute Engine, Container Builder, Container Registry, Firebase, Kubernetes Engine, and Stackdriver (Cloud Operations Suite).

"This specialization provides our current and future customers with confidence in our abilities to deliver quality work and successful cloud development projects (see here for examples)," said Dan Piening, Global Partner Manager. "Our team's hard work and dedication is evident in this achievement!"

About Tensure Consulting

Tensure is a technology consulting ﬁrm focused on Cloud, commerce, and Build-as-a-Service. Tensure's mission is to "create freedom": freedom to be who you are at work, freedom to pursue a career as a technologist, and freedom from the constraints that keep good products from becoming great ones.

