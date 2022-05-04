NASA to Discuss Status of Artemis I Test, Launch

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will hold a media teleconference at 3:30 p.m. EDT Thursday, May 5, to discuss the status of the next wet dress rehearsal test of the agency's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The teleconference will stream live on the agency's website.

The agency plans to conduct another attempt of the wet dress rehearsal in early June to demonstrate the ability to load propellant into the tanks and conduct a full launch countdown ahead of the Artemis I launch this summer.

Teleconference participants include:

Jim Free , associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters in Washington

Cliff Lanham , senior vehicle operations manager, NASA Exploration Ground Systems Program, NASA Kennedy

NASA's SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft arrived back at Kennedy's Vehicle Assembly Building April 26 after a 10-hour journey from launch pad 39B. Since their arrival, teams have worked to replace a faulty upper stage check valve and repair a small leak within the tail service mast umbilical ground plate housing. The teams also have been performing additional checkouts while the spaceport's supplier of gaseous nitrogen makes upgrades to their pipeline configuration to support Artemis I activities.

Through Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone to send astronauts to Mars.

