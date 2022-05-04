Proudly Sweet, Shamelessly Spicy! Smirnoff Is Throwing An Unexpected, Spicy-Sweet Celebration For The Entire Nation

Giving the people a Cinco de Mayo to remember, Smirnoff has delivered spicy-sweet and easy-to-make food and drink recipes for adults 21+ to enjoy

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure, tacos and margaritas are good, but why limit yourself to the same thing every year? Well this year, the people don't have to. Because this Cinco de Mayo, Smirnoff is giving all the people something unexpectedly spicy and sweet. They're asking Cinco de Mayo celebrators everywhere to branch outside of the traditional taco and margarita combinations and give their tastebuds something new, something with a spicy-sweet twist. Like flavor-packed foods that pair perfectly with the full boutique of Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind products!

Smirnoff has teamed up with pastry and dessert chef, Jocelyn Delk Adams to create a lineup of new recipes inspired by the flavors found in the Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind portfolio. (PRNewswire)

To curate the ultimate showing of surprising, yet deliciously spicy-sweet takes on popular Mexican dishes, the brand has teamed up with two chefs - food blogger and cookbook author, Esteban Castillo, and pastry and dessert chef, Jocelyn Delk Adams - to create the lineup of new recipes that will give the people what they want—a spicy and sweet celebration to remember.

The perfect balance of spicy and sweet, Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind is packed with notes of sweet tamarind, spicy Mexican chilies and notes of lime to add a little spice to this year's celebration. Inspired by the flavors found in the Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind portfolio, both chefs created two recipes that offer a delicious fusion of spicy and sweet. To highlight just how easy these recipes can be to make at-home, the culinary masters both created one recipe featuring a variety of ready-to-serve ingredients that are also the perfect match up with the brand's ready-to-drink options - Smirnoff Ice and Smirnoff Seltzer.

From Guava Empanadas paired with the Spicy Tama-rita to Tri-Tip Sliders paired with the sweet Tamarind Colada, there's something for everyone to try out this Cinco de Mayo. This week, adults can follow along by visiting @Smirnoff , @ChicanoEats or @GrandBabyCakes on Instagram to steal all of the delectable recipes!

"It's no secret that people love variety and flavorful drinks throughout all their holiday celebrations! As the brand 'For the People,' we wanted to give spicy and sweet enthusiasts a few unexpected twists they could get behind in time for Cinco de Mayo," said Jennifer Holiday Hudson, North America Brand Leader, Smirnoff. "No matter how you choose to celebrate this year, Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind has something for everyone! Wanting a go-to happy hour cocktail, look no further than the Spicy Tama-Rita. Want something you can just chill and enjoy? Then reach for our delicious ready-to-drink options across Smirnoff Ice and Smirnoff Seltzer."

Available in a flavored spirit as well as the premium malt beverages Smirnoff Ice and Seltzer form, Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind is available nationwide. Making its big debut to the brand's line-up in a convenient ready-to-drink format, the Smirnoff Ice Poco Pico Variety Pack is hitting shelves (and taste buds) just in time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations. Following the release of the Smirnoff Seltzer Poco Pico Variety Pack last fall, the Smirnoff Ice pack will feature the same four bold flavors at 4.5% ABV – Spicy Tamarind, Mango Chili, Pineapple Jalapeño, Spicy Margarita - and be available for a suggested retail price of $15.99 (per 12-pack). To find out if any of the Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind variants are available near you, visit smirnoff.com.

For more cocktail content and news, follow @Smirnoff on Instagram and @SmirnoffUS on Twitter. And no matter how you decide to celebrate Cinco de Mayo this year, please remember to drink responsibly.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864 serving as a catalyst to revolutionizing drinking culture across generations from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice in 2000.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Smirnoff Trademark logo (PRNewswire)

