ACTIVECYBER DELIVERS SOC 2 READINESS

TwinThread Achieves Attestation

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTIVECYBER LLC, a prominent Cybersecurity and Risk Management company, today announced a successful SOC 2 attestation was achieved by their valued client, TwinThread, after adopting and implementing the ACTIVE Framework™.

"We were referred to ACTIVECYBER by industry peers; the team was reputationally-pristine. Their advisors were knowledgeable, accommodating, and kept the engagement on budget. The level of trust in the working group was fantastic and made the engagement a pleasure," said Brandon Ekberg, Director of Product Management at TwinThread. "Our dedication to security continues to earn the trust of clients worldwide and this attestation is evidence that TwinThread has a clear set of policies and countermeasures to safeguard our customers' data and provide resilient uptime for our clients."

"TwinThread's commitment to security is essential to satisfy the needs of a global audience and we are honored to be their trusted cybersecurity partner," said Dale A. Raymond, Chief Executive Officer, ACTIVECYBER." The attestation was achieved in an accelerated timeframe after the adoption of the established ACTIVE Framework™ led by Jason Paternostro, Senior Vice President, ACTIVECYBER.

Focusing on the internal controls of organizations, the SOC 2 criteria are established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and concentrate on the information systems and policies of a company. SOC 2 reports are intended to meet the needs of a broad range of users that need detailed information and assurance about the controls at a service organization relevant to security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems the service organization uses to process users' data. These reports can play an important role in oversight of the organization, vendor management programs, internal corporate governance and risk management processes, and regulatory oversight.

About ACTIVECYBER LLC

ACTIVECYBER is a team of cybersecurity and risk management professionals headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area with a national reach. We advise C-Suite, Executive Committee and Technology leadership on maturing and maintaining their cybersecurity posture. Adoption of the ACTIVE Framework™ is proven to enhance any organizations cybersecurity posture regardless of current state and instill confidence throughout the entire supply chain. ACTIVECYBER has been relied upon to resolve the most discrete cybersecurity matters since 2002. Our clients are leading law firms, associations, healthcare organizations, financial institutions, and technology companies.

About TwinThread

TwinThread provides a software platform that leverages AI enabled Digital Twin technology to drive a unique continuous innovation process, accelerating the journey to autonomous operations. TwinThread's platform enables operationalized solutions that scale across an enterprise, while simultaneously driving innovation and preserving the flexibility to choose software architecture components and maintain legacy investments.

The platform facilitates identification and prioritization of continuous improvement and innovation initiatives, and rapid enablement, through packaged applications, of use cases that are key to manufacturers such as quality, performance, and availability. TwinThread packaged applications include anomaly detection and predictive models, along with embedded data preparation processes.

View original content:

SOURCE ACTIVECYBER LLC