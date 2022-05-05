AVL and Clemson University Accelerate ADAS/AD Research and Development

AVL DRIVINGCUBE to advance R&D for on-road and passenger vehicle applications

A new way to speed up the validation and approval process of ADAS/AD systems

PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AVL is pleased to announce it is collaborating with the Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR) to advance methods for autonomous driving research. As part of the collaboration, CU-ICAR will be home to the first AVL DRIVINGCUBE in the United States, which will allow students and researchers to perform complex ADAS/AD validation and verification tasks from the safety of a laboratory environment.

AVL will outfit the facility's existing chassis dyno with the AVL DRIVINGCUBE™ to interface with the testbed, electronic control units, and the environment simulation software. The CU-ICAR team will receive a suite of AVL software supporting the DRIVINGCUBE to seamlessly create scenarios, generate test cases, and test the vehicle in a virtual environment.

"With driverless vehicles transforming our industry, our work must be fast, efficient and robust to produce the translational results our partners expect from Clemson University," said Zoran Filipi, chair of the Department of Automotive Engineering at CU-ICAR and founding director of the Center for Virtual Prototyping of Ground Systems (VIPR-GS). "Our collaboration with AVL allows us to integrate state-of-the-art technologies into our research and provide real-world learning experiences to produce the engineering leaders of tomorrow."

"We are excited to work with CU-ICAR to deliver the first AVL DRIVINGCUBE here in the states," commented Ben Strayer, Regional Business Manager - Software at AVL. "Our system is flexible, which allows us to enhance and build upon existing equipment with ease. With this solution, the next-generation of STEM leaders can better understand and optimize on-road and passenger vehicle applications."

About AVL

With more than 11,000 employees, AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. Drawing on its pioneering spirit, AVL provides concepts, solutions, and methodologies to support customers in shaping their future mobility trends. AVL creates innovative and affordable technologies to effectively reduce CO 2 by applying a multi-energy carrier strategy for all customer applications—from hybrid to battery electric and fuel cell technologies. The company supports customers throughout the entire development process from the ideation phase to serial production. To accelerate the vision of smart and connected mobility, as well as advancing propulsion systems, AVL has established competencies in the fields of ADAS, autonomous driving, and digitalization. AVL's passion is innovation. Together with an international network of experts that extends over 26 countries and with 45 Tech- and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL drives sustainable mobility trends for a greener future.

AVL North America is headquartered in Plymouth, MI, and has additional locations in Plymouth, Ann Arbor, MI, and Lake Forest, CA. Visit www.avl.com for more.

About Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research

The Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR) is a 250-acre advanced-technology research campus where university, industry and government organizations collaborate. CU-ICAR offers master's and Ph.D. programs in automotive engineering and is conducting leading-edge translational research in critical areas, such as advanced product-development strategies, sustainable mobility, intelligent manufacturing systems and advanced materials. CU-ICAR has industrial-scale laboratories and testing equipment in world-class facilities available for commercial use.

