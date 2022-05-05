Blueprint Advisory Names Evan Paris Managing Director

SaaS Veteran joins Blueprint Advisory with 12+ years of SaaS Sales and Business Development Experience.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Advisory, a global consulting and advisory firm for the Salesforce Ecosystem, today named Evan Paris Managing Director. Paris joins Blueprint Advisory from Able Software (formerly Employstream), where he served as VP of Business Development. Evan will focus on driving new business and customer acquisition while also providing advisory services to Blueprint's current customers.

Before joining Blueprint Advisory, Evan's tenure has been in B2B SaaS, focusing on Business Development and Go-To-Market Strategies. Evan's experience in the SaaS industry includes being a founding member of the business development team at Checkr (supporting their growth from $15M to $150M) and the Business Development Executive at Able Software (formerly Employstream), acquired by Bullhorn.

"We've known and been very impressed with Evan for years. The timing is right for him to join us, especially with the demand and opportunities within the Talent Service Industry ," said Brandon Metcalf, Founder of Blueprint Advisory and former Founder of Talent Rover. "We are in a position to hire an executive to build out the team and capture a market that is exploding and he is absolutely the person to lead it."

Greg Symons, President and Founder of Blueprint Advisory, said, "Evan has a tremendous ability to curate and foster meaningful relationships with those that he engages with. Evan's vision and leadership at Able was a key driver in the overall success of developing the Able for Salesforce App and we are excited to have him share his story and experience with others that are looking to extract value from within the Salesforce Ecosystem."

"I am thrilled to join a team that is so focused on leading customers through their Salesforce journey and helping them find success," said Evan. "As a former client and partner of Blueprint, I look forward to now providing the same world-class experience to other organizations as they build companies or products on the Salesforce platform."

About Blueprint Advisory

Blueprint Advisory is a global consulting and advisory firm for the Salesforce Ecosystem. With a deep understanding of all aspects of the product development lifecycle, custom solution development, go-to-market, distribution, and customer success that can only have been gained through hands-on experience building software companies. For more information, visit www.blueprintadvisory.com .

