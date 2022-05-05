PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CLEVELAND, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Preformed Line Products New Logo (PRNewsfoto/Preformed Line Products) (PRNewswire)

Q1 2022 Highlights:

Net sales increased 18%

Diluted EPS of $2.49 , an increase of 72%

Results included a gain of $4.4 million from life insurance death benefits

Charge of $1.0 million incurred to wind-down PLP-Russia

Completed two acquisitions

Net sales for the first quarter of 2022 were $138.2 million , an increase of 18%, compared to $117.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. Currency translation rates had an unfavorable impact on 2022 first quarter net sales of $2.5 million , or 2%.

The Company posted net income for the first quarter of 2022 of $12.3 million, or $2.49 per diluted share, compared to $7.2 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021. First quarter 2022 net income included a non-taxable gain of $4.4 million from life insurance death benefits. The first quarter of 2022 also included charges of approximately $1.0 million related to the wind-down of the Company's subsidiary in Russia, which include a $0.4 million charge to write-down inventory balances. Currency translation rates had an unfavorable effect on net income of $0.2 million.

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with our strong start to 2022. We enjoyed strong volume growth and incremental sales from our newest acquisitions and benefitted from selling price adjustments made necessary by the significant levels of inflation experienced last year and so far this year. The pace of inflationary increases on our raw material inputs and freight expense coupled with additional costs associated with supply chain disruption continue to negatively impact our gross profit percentage and earnings generation. As a result, we have instituted additional selling price increases. All regions except for Asia-Pacific reported an increase in net sales versus Q1 2021. PLP USA continues to lead the increase driven by growth in the communications product family as well as the significance of our U.S. based manufacturing and distribution facilities. Additional investments are well underway within our PLP USA operations to support this growth both today and into the future. While we have seen reductions in revenue in certain operations that rely more heavily on government-sponsored infrastructure projects that have been delayed due to COVID-19, our strength in other markets has more than offset the shortfalls to allow for both top-line and bottom-line growth. Customer satisfaction remains our primary goal – accomplished by providing high-quality products and services that meet or exceed expectations."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in business conditions and economy due to COVID-19 including the severity and duration of business disruption caused by the pandemic, the strength of the economy and demand for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, the impact of global economic conditions (such as social unrest, acts of war, military conflict (including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine), international hostilities, terrorism and changes in diplomatic and trade relationships) on profitability and future growth opportunities; the Company's ability to identify, complete, obtain funding for and integrate acquisitions for profitable growth; and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2022 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







































March 31,

December 31, (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)





2022

2021





















ASSETS

















Cash and cash equivalents







$ 34,630

$ 36,406 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $4,541 ($3,744 in 2021)





115,764

98,203 Inventories – net









126,113

114,507 Prepaid expenses









19,111

19,778 Other current assets









3,458

3,217



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS







299,076

272,111





















Property, plant and equipment – net







156,434

149,774 Goodwill











38,435

28,194 Other intangible assets – net







16,669

12,039 Deferred income taxes









5,645

3,839 Other assets









18,241

23,061

























TOTAL ASSETS







$ 534,500

$ 489,018





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Trade accounts payable









$ 51,499

$ 42,376 Notes payable to banks









14,236

16,423 Current portion of long-term debt







3,261

3,116 Accrued compensation and other benefits







20,415

21,703 Accrued expenses and other liabilities







26,086

21,917



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES







115,497

105,535





















Long-term debt, less current portion







60,594

40,048 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes





29,500

27,335





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Shareholders' equity:

















Common shares - $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,940,094 and









4,907,143 issued and outstanding, as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 13,302

13,185

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 244,485 and 243,138 shares at











March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively





(10,201)

(10,102)

Deferred compensation liability







10,201

10,102

Paid-in capital









48,847

47,814

Retained earnings









421,921

410,673

Treasury shares, at cost, 1,788,283 and 1,685,387 shares at













March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively





(95,631)

(93,836)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(59,529)

(61,719)



TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 328,910

316,117

Noncontrolling interest







(1)

(17)



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





328,909

316,100



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



$ 534,500

$ 489,018



PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS

















(Thousands of dollars, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31







2022

2021































Net sales

$ 138,223

$ 117,553



Cost of products sold

96,272

77,361



GROSS PROFIT

41,951

40,192

















Costs and expenses











Selling

10,661

9,601



General and administrative

16,309

14,394



Research and engineering

4,774

4,611



Other operating expense – net

756

818







32,500

29,424

















OPERATING INCOME

9,451

10,768

















Other income (expense)











Interest income

113

21



Interest expense

(526)

(463)



Other income – net

5,103

228







4,690

(214)

















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

14,141

10,554

















Income tax expense

1,840

3,377

















NET INCOME

$ 12,301

$ 7,177

















Less: Net (gain) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(16)

2

















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED











LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS

$ 12,285

$ 7,179

















AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK











OUTSTANDING:











Basic

4,928

4,917



Diluted

4,943

4,936

















EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK











ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS











COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS:











Basic

$ 2.49

$ 1.46



Diluted

$ 2.49

$ 1.45

















Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.20

$ 0.20



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Preformed Line Products