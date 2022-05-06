LRS EXPANDS CHICAGOLAND FOOTPRINT WINNING NEW MSW CONTRACTS IN SCHAUMBURG, OAK PARK, DARIEN, MAYWOOD, UNINCORPORATED LAKE COUNTY; RENEWING CONTRACTS IN RIVER FOREST, SUMMIT, LISLE TOWNSHIP AND SUGAR GROVE

To accommodate its high growth surge, LRS announces corporate headquarters relocation to new 65,000-square-foot office space in Rosemont's popular Pearl Entertainment District

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LRS, the Midwest's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services provider, today announced it has been awarded new Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) and Recycling contracts serving residents in Schaumburg, Oak Park, Darien, Maywood and unincorporated Lake County; and renewed long-term contracts in River Forest, Summit, Lisle Township and Sugar Grove.

LRS, formerly known as Lakeshore Recycling Systems, is today the largest independent waste, recycling and portable services provider in the Midwest United States. For more information visit www.LRSrecycles.com. (PRNewsfoto/LRS) (PRNewswire)

Waste collection and recycling services commenced April 1 for the Village of Oak Park, Village of Maywood and the City of Darien; while services for the Village of Schaumburg began May 1, unincorporated Lake County residences confirmed for service effective June 1. River Forest and Summit, both with previously held contractual agreements with Roy Strom Refuse Removal (acquired by LRS in Jan. 2021) have both executed long-term extensions with LRS.

Founded in 2013, LRS has brought much-needed independent competition to the regional marketplace, reducing over time the price municipalities and residents pay for waste and recycling services. The company's milestone Jan. 2021 acquisition of Maywood-based Roy Strom Company, at the time one of Chicago's most prominent independent waste, recycling, and Construction & Demolition (C&D) recyclers, reinforced LRS' commitment to growing family legacies at LRS. Today, the fourth generation of family leadership, George Strom, proudly continues as LRS Vice President of Municipal Services.

"We are thrilled to welcome all new and renewing residential customers to the LRS family and remain grateful to each town for the opportunity to serve their waste and recycling needs safely, seamlessly and at a fair rate," Strom said. "On a personal note, renewing longtime contracts with the Villages of River Forest and Summit, towns served by Roy Strom Company over many decades, is an important validation for LRS services and our ability to preserve trust, continuity and goodwill. We remain grateful and committed to making a difference for all our municipal customers."

LRS President and Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley said the Strom acquisition helped transform LRS' Chicagoland municipal services footprint, densifying its market presence and contributing to significant year-over-year growth.

"We are honored to earn and preserve the trust of all our new and renewing municipal customers, and extend a warm LRS welcome to each new household," Handley said.

Handley also announced the company's formal relocation to new corporate headquarters at 5500 Pearl Street in Rosemont. Spanning 65,000 square feet of prime office space, the new LRS headquarters symbolizes the company's dramatic growth in just under ten years. Adjacent to O'Hare International Airport and centrally located in the heart of Rosemont's vibrant Pearl Entertainment District, the new headquarters positions the company for continued growth and features prominent LRS exterior signage facing Chicago's highly-trafficked Tri-State tollway.

Construction and architectural design services were provided by William A. Randolph and Horn Design, respectively. The new headquarters features sustainable construction and design, including: low VOC paint for clean air and safe breathing, flooring made from recycled material, auto shut-off LED lighting for spaces not in use, and recycling discarded construction material. Employees also enjoy access to a covered parking garage, on-site shuttles to centrally located public transportation, chef-catered hot lunch served twice weekly to all employees, an in-building delicatessen, amenity room and fitness center.

About LRS

LRS is among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers. Since 2013, LRS has specialized in delivering an exceptional customer experience for millions of residential and commercial customers across nine states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Kansas, Arkansas and Tennessee. Diversified and growing exponentially, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, street sweeping, portable restroom rentals, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates more than 60 facilities and thrives on the passion of 2,000 full-time employees. The company provides safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com. #BeyondWaste

Media Contact:

Jim Engineer

Manager, Corporate Communications

jengineer@lrsrecycles.com

M&A Contact:

Ryan McGuire

Director, Mergers & Acquisitions

rmcguire@lrsrecycles.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LRS