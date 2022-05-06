LUDWIG+ CEO Barbara Yolles Named by EY as Regional Finalist for 2022 Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award

The annual award from Ernst & Young celebrates pioneers tackling their biggest challenges

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUDWIG+, a fast-growing, woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration company, today announced that LUDWIG+ CEO Barbara Yolles of was named by Ernst & Young (EY) as a finalist for its esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who understand the value of thinking big to succeed. Yolles was selected by a panel of independent judges who assessed candidates on their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact – among other core contributions and attributes.

"I am incredibly grateful to Ernst & Young for this recognition," said Yolles. "It is so gratifying to be nominated alongside so many other talented and hard working individuals. My success is a testament to the high level of output, passion and creativity displayed by everyone in the LUDWIG+ family. This is truly a team effort and I'm so proud of what we've been able to accomplish as a company in less than three years."

Yolles is a heavy-hitting brand architect with an expansive career in marketing and advertising, working with industry giants including McDonald's, Campbell Ewald, Johns Hopkins Medicine, and TJ Maxx Corporation, among others. In 2013 Yolles left the advertising world to become CMO at an $8 billion mortgage company. When the company had an acquisiton, Yolles and her all-star marketing department set off on their own, and officially became LUDWIG+ in 2019.



Since its launch less than three years ago, LUDWIG+ has experienced significant growth. Today, the Michigan-based company has more than 50 full-time employees and serves a diverse list of clients in the areas of financial services, healthcare, technology, and a variety of other categories. In May 2022, LUDWIG+ was named Agency of the Year at the 2022 American Business Awards®.

The regional finalists will be recognized and winners will be announced at the Michigan and Northwest Ohio awards celebration on June 23, 2022 at One Campus Martius in Detroit. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

About LUDWIG+

LUDWIG+ does not just create mind-blowing, category-disruptive marketing and advertising, it permeates organizations to unearth ways to fuel business growth, drive the brand-defining idea to every corner of an organization, and elevate people and business. The agency specializes in everything from beautifully produced and high-impact videos, to advocacy initiatives, technology experiences, training modules, sales pitches, call-center call scripts and more. LUDWIG+ brings a collaborative, inter-disciplinary approach to everything it touches - brand positioning, brand architecture, brand image, strategy, creative, technology product and development, media planning and buying, digital, social, production, video/editing/animation, public relations, print, email, SEO, CRM, and B2B. For more information, visit www.ludwigplus.com.

