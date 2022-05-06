MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE REPORTS RECORD SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2022 OPERATING RESULTS

CINCINNATI, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights (Comparison to Second Quarter Fiscal 2021):

Consolidated net revenues totaled $111.2 million , the highest in Company history, with both segments ahead of expectations

Life Science segment delivered record net revenues of $70.1 million

Diagnostics segment net revenues increased 29% year-over-year to a record $41.1 million

Launched Lyo-Ready™ sample specific master mixes for blood

Resumed shipment of LeadCare® II assay ahead of schedule

Jack Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Meridian delivered another strong quarter. For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, both the Diagnostics and Life Science segments outperformed, each posting record quarterly net revenues. This is another sign in the continued progress we are making in building a stronger Meridian."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results (Comparison to Second Quarter Fiscal 2021)

Consolidated net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $111.2 million, up 30% from $85.3 million in last year's second quarter. Diagnostics segment net revenues were up 29% year-over-year, while Life Science segment net revenues were up 32% year-over-year. Our Diagnostics segment's net revenues from molecular products were flat compared to the prior year second quarter, and net revenues from non-molecular assay products increased 33%. The Life Science segment experienced a significant shift in net revenues product mix from molecular reagents (7% increase) to immunological reagents (91% increase), driven by a higher demand for COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in fiscal 2022 relative to the molecular test demand experienced in fiscal 2021.

Reported consolidated operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $36.1 million compared to $34.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Operating expenses included: (i) increased selling and marketing costs in both the Diagnostics and Life Science segments, due, in part, to filling certain open positions and easing of COVID-19 related travel and meeting restrictions; and (ii) increased general and administrative costs primarily due to increases in incentive compensation. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income was $36.7 million, reflecting a margin of 33%, up from the prior year's $32.2 million but down from the prior year margin of 38% (see non-GAAP financial measure reconciliation below). This year-over-year margin decrease was driven by the lower gross margins of each of the segments. Gross margin for the Diagnostics segment was negatively impacted by the partial quarter of LeadCare® II assay shipments, and the Life Science segment, was negatively impacted by the significant shift in product mix mentioned above.

Financial Condition

At March 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $76.5 million and after the paydown of $25 million, the Company had $175.0 million of available borrowing capacity under its $200.0 million commercial bank credit facility. The Company's obligations under the facility totaled $25.0 million as of March 31, 2022.

Andy Kitzmiller, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Meridian successfully navigated global supply chain challenges, and was able to meet the unprecedented demand of our customers through effective planning and leveraging the strength of our consolidated balance sheet."

Raising Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Based on the strong performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 we are raising our guidance for full year fiscal 2022.

FY2022 Net Revenues range:

Consolidated $330.0 million to $345.0 million

Diagnostics segment $145.0 million to $150.0 million (unchanged)

Life Science segment $185.0 million to $195.0 million

FY2022 Adjusted Operating Margin: Consolidated 22.5% to 23.5%

FY2022 Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share on a Diluted Basis ("EPS"): $1.30 to $1.40 (44.3M shares)

Consistent with the Company's prior remarks on net revenues expectations, the net revenues component of this guidance anticipates that our Life Science segment experiences lower levels of net revenues in the second half of the year driven by decreased demand for its reagents used in COVID-19 tests. The Company expects to see demand similar to that seen in previous quarters where testing levels decreased following a surge in COVID-19 infection rates, such as the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 or the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The consolidated adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS reflect the additional net revenues and gross profit and take into account the continued inflationary pressure on wages and other expenses, and the expected mix of Life Science segment molecular and immunological reagents.

This guidance reflects our current visibility into market conditions and customer order patterns for our products, and our current assumptions about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. and around the globe.

Jack Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, and Andy Kitzmiller, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Friday, May 6, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter financial results and answer questions. A presentation to accompany the quarterly financial results and related discussion will be made available within the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.meridianbioscience.com, prior to the conference call.

The quarterly earnings call is once again also available via a live webcast, the link for which is located at investor.meridianbioscience.com or directly here. The webcast will provide the best experience for tuning into the call; however, if you are unable to join via the webcast, you may still participate by telephone from the U.S. by dialing (877) 407-0890, or from outside the U.S., by dialing (201) 389-0918, and mention "Meridian Bioscience, Inc.". A replay of the conference call will be available by webcast for one year beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 6, 2022 using the link provided at investor.meridianbioscience.com.

INTERIM UNAUDITED OPERATING RESULTS (In Thousands, Except per Share Data)





The following table sets forth the unaudited comparative results of Meridian on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis for the following interim periods:











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





March 31,

March 31,





2022

2021

2022

2021 Net revenues $ 111,231

$ 85,264

$ 199,572

$ 178,181 Cost of sales

42,754



27,492



81,936



58,861



Gross profit

68,477



57,772



117,636



119,320



























Operating expenses























Research and development

5,691



6,065



11,885



11,716

Selling and marketing

7,514



6,540



15,255



13,561

General and administrative

18,555



12,925



33,215



24,863

Acquisition-related costs

68



-



68



-

Selected legal costs

508



1,030



789



2,257

Change in fair value of acquisition























consideration

-



(2,989)



-



(1,942)



Total operating expenses

32,336



23,571



61,212



50,455



























Operating income

36,141



34,201



56,424



68,865 Other income (expense), net

394



(1,149)



(138)



(1,565)

Earnings before income taxes

36,535



33,052



56,286



67,300

Income tax provision

7,783



6,750



12,194



14,219

Net earnings $ 28,752

$ 26,302

$ 44,092

$ 53,081



























Net earnings per basic common share $ 0.66

$ 0.61

$ 1.01

$ 1.23 Basic common shares outstanding

43,549



43,244



43,495



43,171



























Net earnings per diluted common share $ 0.65

$ 0.60

$ 1.00

$ 1.21 Diluted common shares outstanding

44,262



44,122



44,112



43,960

Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (see non-GAAP financial measure reconciliation below)







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Adjusted operating income $ 36,717

$ 32,242

$ 57,281

$ 69,180

Adjusted net earnings

29,185



24,832



44,736



53,318

Adjusted net earnings per diluted common share $ 0.66

$ 0.56

$ 1.01

$ 1.21

























































Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands)













March 31,

September 30,



2022

2021



Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,487

$ 49,771

Working capital

161,095



145,650

Long-term debt

25,000



60,000

Shareholders' equity

374,632



328,302

Total assets

471,810



449,722



























Segment Data

The following table sets forth the unaudited net revenues and segment data for the following interim periods (in thousands):







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





March 31,

March 31,





2022

2021

2022

2021

Net Revenues - By Product Platform/Type























Diagnostics

























Molecular assays $ 4,385

$ 4,395

$ 9,137

$ 8,985



Non-molecular assays

36,718



27,554



65,170



53,285



Total Diagnostics

41,103



31,949



74,307



62,270

Life Science

























Molecular reagents

40,334



37,752



71,822



83,776



Immunological reagents

29,794



15,563



53,443



32,135



Total Life Science

70,128



53,315



125,265



115,911



Total Net Revenues $ 111,231

$ 85,264

$ 199,572

$ 178,181















































































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





March 31,

March 31,





2022

2021

2022

2021

Net Revenues - By Disease State/Geography























Diagnostics

























Gastrointestinal assays $ 20,281

$ 15,666

$ 41,900

$ 31,118



Respiratory illness assays

9,491



3,686



15,871



8,492



Blood chemistry assays

3,425



4,358



3,503



8,753



Other

7,906



8,239



13,033



13,907



Total Diagnostics

41,103



31,949



74,307



62,270

Life Science

























Americas

10,377



13,550



18,514



32,296



EMEA

33,246



21,773



61,894



54,066



ROW

26,505



17,992



44,857



29,549



Total Life Science

70,128



53,315



125,265



115,911



Total Net Revenues $ 111,231

$ 85,264

$ 199,572

$ 178,181





























OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

























Diagnostics $ 1,589

$ 2,641

$ (174)

$ 1,683



Life Science

40,286



36,025



66,888



75,754



Corporate

(5,752)



(4,481)



(10,323)



(8,600)



Eliminations

18



16



33



28



Total Operating Income $ 36,141

$ 34,201

$ 56,424

$ 68,865

































Geographic Regions Americas = North and Latin America EMEA = Europe, Middle East and Africa ROW = Rest of World



























































NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In this press release, we have supplemented our reported GAAP financial information with information on operating expenses, operating income, operating margin, net earnings, basic net earnings per share and diluted net earnings per share, each on an adjusted basis excluding the effects of selected legal costs, restructuring costs and changes in fair value of acquisition consideration, each of which is a non-GAAP measure. We have provided in the tables below reconciliations to the operating expenses, operating income, net earnings, basic net earnings per share and diluted net earnings per share amounts reported under GAAP for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021.

We believe this information is useful to an investor in evaluating our performance because:

These measures help investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of operations from period to period by removing the impacts of these non-routine items; and These measures are used by our management for various purposes, including evaluating performance against incentive bonus achievement targets, comparing performance from period to period in presentations to our board of directors, and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

These non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, the non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations, in that they do not reflect all amounts associated with our results as determined in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, these measures should only be used to evaluate our results in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures.



SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTH YEAR-TO-DATE

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION TABLES

(In Thousands, Except per Share Data)









Three Months

Six Months









Ended March 31,

Ended March 31,









2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating Expenses -

























GAAP basis $ 32,336

$ 23,571

$ 61,212

$ 50,455



Acquisition-related costs

(68)



-



(68)



-



Selected legal costs

(508)



(1,030)



(789)



(2,257)



Change in fair value of acquisition consideration

-



2,989



-



1,942



Adjusted Operating Expenses $ 31,760

$ 25,530

$ 60,355

$ 50,140































Operating Income -

























GAAP basis $ 36,141

$ 34,201

$ 56,424

$ 68,865



Acquisition-related costs

68



-



68



-



Selected legal costs

508



1,030



789



2,257



Change in fair value of acquisition consideration

-



(2,989)



-



(1,942)



Adjusted Operating Income $ 36,717

$ 32,242

$ 57,281

$ 69,180































Net Earnings -

























GAAP basis $ 28,752

$ 26,302

$ 44,092

$ 53,081



Acquisition-related costs *

51



-



51



-



Selected legal costs *

382



774



593



1,695



Change in fair value of acquisition consideration *

-



(2,244)



-



(1,458)



Adjusted Net Earnings $ 29,185

$ 24,832

$ 44,736

$ 53,318





























































Basic Earnings per Common Share -

























GAAP basis $ 0.66

$ 0.61

$ 1.01

$ 1.23



Acquisition-related costs

-



-



-



-



Selected legal costs

0.01



0.02



0.01



0.04



Change in fair value of acquisition consideration

-



(0.05)



-



(0.03)



Adjusted Basic EPS ** $ 0.67

$ 0.57

$ 1.03

$ 1.24









































































Three Months Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,

















2022

2021

2022

2021

Diluted Earnings per Common Share -

























GAAP basis $ 0.65

$ 0.60

$ 1.00

$ 1.21



Acquisition-related costs

-



-



-



-



Selected legal costs

0.01



0.02



0.01



0.04



Change in fair value of acquisition consideration

-



(0.05)



-



(0.03)



Adjusted Diluted EPS *** $ 0.66

$ 0.56

$ 1.01

$ 1.21



























































































* Net of tax, as applicable. ** Three months ended March 31, 2021 and six months ended March 31, 2022 do not sum to total due to rounding. *** Three and six months ended March 31, 2021 do not sum to total due to rounding.

