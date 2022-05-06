For National Water Safety Month, West Marine Hosts Free In-Store Safety Trainings with Certified Boating Instructors and Safety Simulators, Inviting Boaters of All Skill Levels to Join on May 20-21

America's largest boating and fishing retailer brings back annual life jacket drive with nationwide trade-in program May 20-27

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Marine, America's leading retailer of supplies for the sailing, boating and fishing communities, is commemorating National Water Safety Month by encouraging boaters of all ages to understand the rules and responsibilities associated with safe boating practices. In an effort to both train new boat owners and reeducate longtime enthusiasts, West Marine is partnering with America's Boating Club, a boating and safety education organization, on a series of free, interactive water safety seminars conducted at several of its marine centers across the country on Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21, from 11-5 p.m. in local markets. Space is limited, so RSVPs are encouraged by signing up here.

"Informed boaters feel more confident on the water, at the helm and in the company of other boaters, so we're here to remind people that a fun day on the water is also a safe day on the water," said Eric Kufel, West Marine CEO. "This month's free seminars offer the unique opportunity to practice with a certified instructor from America's Boating Club just as the summer season kicks into high gear. With the boating skills virtual trainer, consumers can practice performing maneuvers, departing a slip, docking the boat and much more. Come join us!"

Americans' interest in outdoor recreation activities continues to rise, as many people who sought new ways to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic fell in love with their new passions in and around the water, and are continuing to enjoy them. According to research from Statista, the number of registered recreational boating vessels in the U.S. reached nearly 12 million in 2020, with Florida registrations topping the list. West Marine has its sights set on a fun summer through educational efforts to make this season safe for both new and experienced boaters. As part of the hands-on training opportunities at this month's interactive water safety seminars, consumers will be able to hone their skills with a unique virtual trainer.

In addition to this month's safety seminars, West Marine is also encouraging consumers to wear life jackets anytime they're in, on or near the water. When fishing, boating or simply wading, there may not be time to put one on if an emergency strikes. A recent report from the U.S. Coast Guard found that of all the people who were known to have died by drowning in 2020, 86% of them were not wearing a life jacket or other flotation device.

"In addition to safety tips and tricks included in The West Advisor, our comprehensive online resource with information related to all things water safety, we can't stress enough the importance of wearing properly fitted life jackets any time you're around water," said Kufel. "That's why everyone who trades in a used life jacket this month will receive a 20% discount on a new one. All used life jackets in good condition will be donated to help get others out on the water safely."

America's Boating Club Chief Commander Craig Fraser comments, "America's Boating Club is excited to partner with West Marine again this year by providing virtual boating simulators in select West Marine stores throughout the United States. Virtual boating simulators allow boaters to simulate safe boating scenarios, such as docking, trailering, man-overboard, and other boating safety practices. Together, America's Boating Club and West Marine share a passion for promoting safe boating practices to help keep our nation's waterways safe."

About West Marine

Founded in 1968, West Marine is the leading integrated, omni-channel provider of aftermarket products and services to the boating, fishing, sailing, and watersports markets in the U.S. With 236 physical locations across 38 states and Puerto Rico and two eCommerce platforms reaching consumers and professional customers, West Marine is recognized as the leading resource for cruisers, sailors, anglers and water sports enthusiasts. West Marine uses its scale, product breadth, and expert field associates to service all the needs of consumers seeking an exceptional on-water experience.

