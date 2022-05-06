NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expands Management Team with the Appointment of Matthew Bardin, PharmD, BCPS as Senior Vice President Operations

BOSTON, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced the appointment, effective April 30, 2022 of Matthew Bardin, PharmD, BCPS as Senior Vice President, Operations. Reporting directly to President and Chief Executive Officer, Gil Price, M.D., Dr. Bardin will be responsible for day to day operations, with a focus on clinical development.

"Matthew is a highly experienced pharmaceutical professional who brings to NeuroBo an extensive track record of clinical drug development, medical affairs and oversight expertise in a number of therapeutic areas, most importantly within the area of infectious diseases and gastroenterology," stated Gil Price, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of NeuroBo. "We are excited to welcome Matthew to our team, especially as we continue to advance our lead drug candidate, ANA001, and continue to identify new products for licensure and development."

Prior to joining NeuroBo, Dr. Bardin held positions of increasing responsibility at Romark, L.C., a vertically integrated, research-based pharmaceutical company focused primarily on gastroenterology and infectious diseases, where he most recently served as Vice President, Medical Affairs/Research and Development. During his tenure at Romark, Dr. Bardin was responsible for all clinical drug development, medical affairs activities, and pharmacovigilance oversight for the company. Before that, Dr. Bardin was with Clinical Pharmacology Services, Inc./Conexus Health, a company dedicated to improving medication use, patient safety and health outcomes, last holding the position of Clinical Services Manager. Earlier in his career, Dr. Bardin was a Pharmacy Clinical Coordinator at South Florida Baptist Hospital and was a Pharmacy Practice Resident at Piedmont Hospital, in Atlanta, GA.

Dr. Bardin is the co-author of numerous publications and abstracts in the area of gastroenterology and infectious diseases. He earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Samford University McWhorter School of Pharmacy, Birmingham, AL and a Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry from Florida State University in Tallahassee, FL. He is a Certified MedDRA Coder, a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist and holds both a Florida Pharmacist and Florida Consultant Pharmacist License.

