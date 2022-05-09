Airties Contributes Wi-Fi EasyMesh™ Software Controller for RDK Operators and Community

- New RDK-B Integration with Wi-Fi EasyMesh enables operator-grade capabilities and faster time to market for ISPs

- Enables ISPs to seamlessly manage multi-vendor deployments of Wi-Fi gateways and extenders across broadband access technologies including DOCSIS, GPON, and DSL

ISTANBUL, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airties, a leading supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions for service providers globally, today announced a significant collaboration with RDK Management to streamline operator-grade Wi-Fi EasyMesh™ deployments. Specifically, Airties contributed its Wi-Fi EasyMesh controller software module, as a new RDK-B component, for use by the RDK community across broadband gateways/routers.

Airties' Wi-Fi EasyMesh(TM) Controller Software Contribution for RDK Community (PRNewswire)

RDK is an open source software platform, deployed on more than 80 million devices worldwide, that standardizes core functions and telemetry used in broadband, video, and IoT connected devices. For broadband devices specifically, RDK-B provides a common platform across broadband access technologies including DOCSIS, GPON, and DSL, with functionality such as routing, Wi-Fi, diagnostics, IoT support, and more.

By further integrating Wi-Fi EasyMesh, developed though Wi-Fi Alliance®, as a standardized communication layer for Wi-Fi gateways and extenders, operators can spend less time on platform integration efforts across OEMs and chipsets, and more time developing value-added managed Wi-Fi services to their subscribers. Airties' RDK-B component contribution will enable this kind of operator-grade experience. Vendors and operators across the RDK community are now free to deploy their own products using this contributed Wi-Fi EasyMesh controller. Airties will also maintain the component code contribution and future revisions to support the RDK community.

"Airties helped solve a genuine need of the RDK community with this software contribution," said Jason Briggs, President and General Manager of RDK. "Operators want the benefits of Wi-Fi EasyMesh, while retaining the ability to provide an operator-grade managed Wi-Fi service, and this code contribution helps make that possible. We are very pleased to have a proven Wi-Fi innovator like Airties playing such an active role in our community."

"Since its inception, RDK has dramatically sped up, standardized, and improved core CPE software to benefit operators around the world," said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of Airties. "Our team has been supporting RDK operators in Europe and North America, while also pioneering efforts in EasyMesh, so we were in a unique position to assist with this key technical alignment and integration. Airties is fully committed to supporting the RDK community, and we're proud to offer the kind of value-added capabilities atop RDK that today's operators need to deliver an exceptional managed home Wi-Fi experience."

The core functionality of the new RDK-B component contributed by Airties includes the following: onboarding of Wi-Fi EasyMesh agents on gateways/routers and extenders; setting up in-home backhaul connections; propagating fronthaul configuration changes; and collecting statistics periodically. A pending enhancement will expose configurations and device state via the common RDK message bus (RBus). The controller can support any certified Wi-Fi EasyMesh device. Broadband operators can then adopt and license advanced solutions, from Airties or others, to enable controller-initiated steering, cloud-based channel management, cloud-based diagnostics collection, and more.

Airties portfolio for broadband operators includes Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud, a cloud-based management platform and its companion app, Airties Vision; and Wi-Fi EasyMesh extenders. Airties was involved in the launch the world's first ISP deployment of Wi-Fi EasyMesh and is currently working on similar Wi-Fi Easy Mesh deployments with multiple operators around the globe.

Additional information about RDK is available at www.rdkcentral.com. More information about Airties is at www.airties.com.

About RDK Management

RDK Management is an open source consortium that manages RDK for the global community. RDK is an open source software platform for the connected home that standardizes core functions used in broadband, video, and IoT devices. It enables operators to manage their devices; control their business models; and customize their apps, UIs and data analytics to improve the customer experience and drive business results. The RDK community is comprised of more than 500 companies including: CPE manufacturers, SoC vendors, software developers, system integrators, and service providers. For more information on the tools, training, and events provided by RDK Management, please visit: www.rdkcentral.com.

About Airties

Airties is a leading provider of managed Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. Airties Smart Wi-Fi portfolio includes Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud, a cloud-based management platform and its companion app, Airties Vision; and Wi-Fi mesh extenders. Operators turn to Airties for the design, implementation, and ongoing optimization of their customers' broadband experience. Some of Airties' customers include AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Singtel, Sky, Telia, Telstra, Vodafone, and many others. More information is available at www.Airties.com.

