ChemoTech supports a Ukrainian hospital by selling an IQwave™ at a discounted price

STOCKHOLM, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After ChemoTech recently received a direct request for help from Ulis Hospital in Ukraine, the Company of course agreed to sell an IQwave™ to the hospital at a heavily discounted price.

The registration of ChemoTech's TSE system, also known as IQwave 3.0 CE, began in autumn 2021 in Ukraine. This process was completed just before Russia's invasion of the country began.

During the spring, the Company had ongoing contact with the distributor, who already had a complete launch strategy that had to be suspended due to the current war. Ulis Hospital played a central role in the distributor's launch strategy as it has a direct collaboration with the country's Ministry of Health and has long been a leading hospital in technology and innovation.

The order amounts to EUR 10,000.

"The fact that we have an ongoing war in Europe is terrible and we deeply empathize with the Ukrainian people who are bravely fighting to defend their homeland. We see it as a matter of course to do what we can to help. We see that ChemoTech's TSE technology can play a major role for cancer patients in Ukraine and this feels like an extra significant event." - says Mohan Frick CEO and co-founder of ChemoTech

For further information please contact:

Mohan Frick, CEO

+46 (0)10-218 93 00

info@chemotech.se

Certified Adviser:

Erik Penser Bank

Tel: +46 8 463 80 00

E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14967/3563133/1576755.pdf 220509_IQwave Ukraine https://news.cision.com/chemotech/i/shutterstock-2119226741,c3047345 shutterstock 2119226741

View original content:

SOURCE ChemoTech