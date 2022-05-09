CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Homology Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 24, 2022

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Homology Medicines, Inc. ("Homology") (NASDAQ: FIXX) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between June 10, 2019 and February 18, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Homology, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/homology-medicines-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26894&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Homology includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had overstated the efficacy and risk mitigation of its lead product candidate, HMI-102; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to commercialize HMI102 in its present form; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: May 24, 2022

Aggrieved Homology investors only have until May 24, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong