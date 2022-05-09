InventHelp Inventor Develops Discreet Cover for PVC Vent Piping (CNC-769)

PITTSBURGH, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a cover to conceal any unsightly PVC vent piping that protrudes vertically from a roof surface," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented the SHINGLE BOOT. My design would also aid in extending the life of vent pipe boots."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to hide unsightly vertical protruding vent pipes on any roof structure. It also helps to protect the vent pipe against premature dry-rotting. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of a structure and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a discreet design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households, roofing contractors, construction workers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-769, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

