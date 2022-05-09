Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022, and Quarterly Distribution

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICMB) ("ICMB" or the "Company") announced its financial results today for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2022.
HIGHLIGHTS
- On May 5, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a distribution of $0.15 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, payable in cash on July 8, 2022, to stockholders of record as of June 17, 2022.
- During the quarter, ICMB made investments in two new portfolio companies and three existing portfolio companies. These investments totaled $23.8 million, at cost. The weighted average yield (at origination) of debt investments made in the quarter was 8.25%.
- ICMB fully realized seven investments during the quarter, totaling $46.7 million in proceeds. The internal rate of return on these investments was 9.56%.
- During the quarter, the Company had net advances of $1.2 million on its existing delayed draw and revolving credit commitments to portfolio companies.
- The weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 8.14%, compared to 8.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
- Net asset value decreased $0.16 per share to $6.93, compared to $7.09 as of December 31, 2021. Net assets decreased by $2.2 million, or 2.17%, during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Portfolio results, as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2022:
Total assets
$275.0mm
Investment portfolio, at fair value
$242.0mm
Net assets
$99.8mm
Weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost (1)
8.14%
Net asset value per share
$6.93
Portfolio activity in the current quarter:
Number of investments
8
Total capital invested
$23.8mm
Proceeds from repayments, sales, and amortization
$53.2mm
Number of portfolio companies, end of period
35
Net investment income (NII)
$1.8mm
Net investment income per share
$0.12
Net decrease in net assets from operations
$(0.06)mm
Net decrease in net assets from operations per share
$(0.00)
Quarterly per share distribution paid on March 31, 2022,
$0.15
(1) Represents weighted average yield on total debt investments for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Weighted average yield on total debt investments is the annualized rate of interest income recognized during the period divided by the average amortized cost of debt investments in the portfolio during the period. The weighted average yield on total debt investments reflected above does not represent actual investment returns to the Company's stockholders.
Mr. Michael C. Mauer, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said "The March quarter was a stable quarter for the portfolio that saw significant market volatility. That volatility manifested itself in market spreads and valuation levels. We saw a slight decrease in NAV primarily driven by the market volatility. We also executed our second investment under the promise to co-invest in equity positions with Investcorp's North American Private Equity group, with continued momentum under that plan. All of this resulted in a more diverse portfolio with stable income."
The Company's dividend framework provides a quarterly base dividend and may be supplemented, at the discretion of the Board, by additional dividends as determined to be available by the Company's net investment income and performance during the quarter.
On May 5, 2022, the Board declared a distribution of $0.15 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, payable in cash on July 8, 2022, to stockholders of record as of June 17, 2022.
This distribution represents a 11.56% yield on the Company's $5.19 share price as of market close on March 31, 2022. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital, however, the Company does not expect the dividend for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, to be comprised of a return of capital. The Company's investment adviser monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a return of capital may occur for the year. The Company estimates the source of its distributions as required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 to determine whether payment of dividends are expected to be paid from any other source other than net investment income accrued for the current period or certain cumulative periods, but the Company will not be able to determine whether any specific distribution will be treated as taxable earnings or as a return of capital until after at the end of the taxable year.
Portfolio and Investment Activities
During the quarter, the Company made investments in two new portfolio companies and three existing portfolio companies. The aggregate capital invested during the quarter totaled $23.8 million, at cost, and the debt investments were made at a weighted average yield of 8.25%.
The Company received proceeds of $53.2 million from repayments, sales and amortization during the quarter, primarily related to the realizations of Galaxy Universal LLC, GS Operating, LLC, Qualtek USA LLC, Fusion Connect Inc., Veregy Consolidated, Inc., ProFrac Services, LLC, and FR Flow Control CB LLC.
During the quarter, the Company had net advances of $1.2 million on its existing delayed draw and revolving credit commitments to portfolio companies.
The Company's net realized, and unrealized gains and losses accounted for a decrease in the Company's net investments of $1.9 million, or $0.13 per share. The total net decrease in net assets resulting from operations for the quarter was $0.06 million, or less than $0.005 per share.
As of March 31, 2022, the Company's investment portfolio consisted of investments in 35 portfolio companies, of which 91.8% were first lien investments and 8.2% were equity, warrants, and other investments. The Company's debt portfolio consisted of 99.5% floating rate investments and 0.5% fixed rate investments.
The Company continues to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its portfolio companies and will continue to closely monitor its portfolio companies throughout this period, including assessing portfolio companies' operational and liquidity exposure and outlook. For additional information about the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on the Company's results of operations and financial condition, please refer to the disclosure in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Capital Resources
As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $7.6 million in cash, of which $4.7 million was restricted cash, and $7.3 million unused capacity under its revolving credit facility with Capital One, N.A.
Subsequent Events
Subsequent to March 31, 2022 and through May 9, 2022, the Company invested a total of $17.8 million, which included investments in one existing portfolio company and one new portfolio company and received $18.9 million in repayments. As of May 9, 2022, the Company had investments in 35 portfolio companies.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
March 31,
June 30, 2021
Assets
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
$ 229,308,060
$ 245,855,620
Affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $23,180,822 and $0,
12,725,250
—
Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $279,338,121 and $297,797,756,
$ 242,033,310
$ 245,855,620
Cash
2,884,270
5,845,249
Cash, restricted
4,685,376
6,759,954
Receivable for investments sold
21,902,934
5,875,293
Interest receivable
2,546,668
2,501,591
Payment-in-kind interest receivable
996
41,747
Other receivables
427,208
427,208
Prepaid expenses and other assets
535,979
376,197
Total Assets
$ 275,016,741
$ 267,682,859
Liabilities
Notes payable:
Term loan
$ —
$ 102,000,000
Revolving credit facility
107,750,000
—
2026 Notes payable
65,000,000
65,000,000
Deferred debt issuance costs
(2,087,222 )
(1,235,000 )
Unamortized discount
(284,440)
(337,773 )
Notes payable, net
170,378,338
165,427,227
Dividend payable
—
2,088,265
Income-based incentive fees payable
647,885
647,885
Base management fees payable
1,032,698
1,070,580
Interest payable
2,324,247
949,360
Directors' fees payable
18,706
28,859
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
860,967
1,114,834
Total Liabilities
175,262,841
171,327,010
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6)
Net Assets
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 14,385,809
14,386
13,922
Additional paid-in capital
203,855,097
200,657,892
Distributable earnings (loss)
(104,115,583)
(104,315,965)
Total Net Assets
99,753,900
96,355,849
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$ 275,016,741
$ 267,682,859
Net Asset Value Per Share
$ 6.93
$ 6.92
See notes to unaudited consolidated financial statements.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Investment Income:
Interest income
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
$ 5,430,305
$ 5,386,448
$ 17,455,951
$ 17,297,387
Affiliated investments
(20,929)
—
19,508
—
Total interest income
5,409,376
5,386,448
17,475,459
17,297,387
Payment in-kind interest income
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
79,679
541,625
180,027
2,273,369
Affiliated investments
14,843
—
104,128
—
Total payment-in-kind interest income
94,522
541,625
284,155
2,273,369
Dividend income
—
—
296,126
—
Other fee income
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
412,516
82,214
553,495
498,278
Affiliated investments
—
—
759
—
Total other fee income
412,516
82,214
554,254
498,278
Total investment income
5,916,414
6,010,287
18,609,994
20,069,034
Expenses:
Interest expense
1,527,148
1,657,005
5,059,231
5,476,505
Base management fees
1,161,530
1,160,047
3,413,139
3,570,259
Income-based incentive fees
—
—
—
—
Provision for tax expense
242,658
263,103
270,618
268,883
Professional fees
342,205
372,475
947,964
1,011,925
Allocation of administrative costs from advisor
348,849
356,500
1,052,249
1,064,500
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
173,334
86,906
447,778
259,039
Amortization of original issue discount – 2026 Notes
17,777
—
53,332
—
Insurance expense
132,259
116,818
374,527
333,190
Directors' fees
75,625
78,625
226,875
233,875
Custodian and administrator fees
73,161
62,680
221,005
192,429
Other expenses
154,148
119,734
469,003
364,834
Total expenses
4,248,694
4,273,893
12,535,721
12,775,439
Waiver of base management fees
(128,831 )
(84,227 )
(352,645)
(291,557 )
Waiver of income-based incentive fees
—
—
—
—
Net expenses
4,119,863
4,189,666
12,813,076
12,483,882
Net investment income
1,796,551
1,820,621
6,426,918
7,585,152
Net realized and unrealized gain/(loss) on investments:
Net realized gain (loss) from investments
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
(6,607,419 )
(3,645,094)
(6,194,307)
(3,641,401)
Affiliated investments
—
—
(8,196,669 )
—
Net realized loss from investments
(6,607,419 )
(3,645,094)
(14,390,976)
(3,641,401)
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) in value of investments
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
5,595,748
5,522,809
7,184,879
5,634,708
Affiliated investments
(847,961)
—
7,452,445
—
Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments
4,747,787
5,522,809
14,637,324
5,634,708
Total realized gain (loss) and change in unrealized appreciation on
(1,859,632)
1,877,715
246,348
1,993,307
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
$ (63,081)
$ 3,698,336
$ 6,673,266
$ 9,578,459
Basic and diluted:
Net investment income per share
$ 0.12
$ 0.13
$ 0.45
$ 0.55
Earnings per share
$ (0.00)
$ 0.27
$ 0.47
$ 0.69
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding
14,384,988
13,914,351
14,277,683
13,904,344
Distributions paid per common share
$ 0.15
$ 0.18
$ 0.45
$ 0.54
See notes to unaudited consolidated financial statements.
About Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc.
The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns. The Company seeks to invest primarily in middle-market companies that have annual revenues of at least $50mm and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of at least $15mm. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, CM Investment Partners LLC. To learn more about Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc., please visit www.icmbdc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included in this press release and made on the earnings call for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, may contain "forward-looking statements," which relate to future performance, operating results, events and/or financial condition. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements, including statements other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release or made on the earnings call are based upon current expectations, are inherently uncertain, and involve a number of assumptions and substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control.
Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any such statements are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, which the Company may or may not have considered, including, without limitation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in base interest rates and the effects of significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance or events. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors and risks. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect actual events and the Company's performance and financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein or discussed on the earnings call, is or will be included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
