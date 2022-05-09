NCCI Golf Event Generates $25,000 for Kids' Chance of America Scholarships

ORLANDO, Fla., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) will donate $25,000 to support Kids' Chance of America, in conjunction with its Annual Issues Symposium (AIS) 2022 golf tournament in Orlando, FL.

Kids' Chance of America and its state affiliates provide college scholarships for young people affected by a parent's workplace injury or death. Guy Carpenter, a leading global risk and reinsurance specialist and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), sponsored the tournament.

"NCCI's annual golf tournament is a great way to connect people in the workers compensation system and to support Kids' Chance," said Bill Donnell, president and CEO of NCCI. "Serious workplace injuries and deaths create huge challenges for families. Kids' Chance scholarships provide these families with relief from some of the financial burdens they face."

"Guy Carpenter is honored to support Kids' Chance and help make this event happen," said John Trace, CEO of North America at Guy Carpenter. "Kids' Chance is a worthwhile organization started by people in the workers compensation industry, and it's great to be a part of it."

"It is amazing to see what an impact these scholarship contributions have for these students," said Vicki Burkhart, Executive Director of Kids' Chance of America. "Many of our scholarship students would not have the opportunity to pursue higher education without our support and the funding provided by great companies like NCCI and Guy Carpenter."

Kids' Chance has awarded over 8,700 college scholarships across the country valued at more than $30 million dollars. Kids' Chance recently recognized Bill Donnell and NCCI for their long-time partnership with the scholarship program.

Kids' Chance believes that we can make a significant difference in the lives of all children affected by workplace injuries by helping them pursue and achieve their educational goals. Our mission is to create a strong Kids' Chance presence in all 50 states by providing national visibility, financial support, and best practices to each Kids' Chance state organization, so they can provide scholarships to as many eligible students as possible. Collectively, Kids' Chance organizations have awarded 8,700 scholarships across the country, totaling more than $30 million.

Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In support of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information. To learn more about NCCI, please visit ncci.com.

Guy Carpenter & Company, LLC is a leading global risk and reinsurance specialist with more than 3,400 professionals in over 60 offices around the world. Guy Carpenter delivers a powerful combination of broking expertise, trusted strategic advisory services and industry-leading analytics to help clients adapt to emerging opportunities and achieve profitable growth. Guy Carpenter is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 83,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of nearly $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses including Marsh, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman. For more information, visit www.guycarp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

