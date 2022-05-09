Seth Sprague, CMB, Named New Director of Mortgage Banking Consulting Services at Richey May

DENVER, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richey May is pleased to announce that Seth Sprague, CMB is joining the firm as Director of Mortgage Banking Consulting Services. Drawing on more than 25 years of mortgage banking and servicing experience, Seth has invaluable expertise and a holistic perspective on the intersection of policy with economic and market conditions and its impact on the mortgage ecosystem. His in-depth background in mortgage strategy, profitability and operations comes at a critical time for our mortgage clients as they continue to navigate the industry's dynamic environment.



With extensive experience in mortgage banking and mortgage servicing, Seth will lead the firm's Mortgage Banking Consulting Services practice. He will also serve as a strategic leader for the entire Richey May suite of services, including profitability and operational reviews, strategic planning, mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) strategy, retained versus released and cash flow optimization.



Seth is committed to making a positive impact on the mortgage banking and real estate finance industry by being actively involved in key associations and industry events. A sought-after speaker, he often speaks on liquidity and the overall challenges in the mortgage industry.

Seth comes to Richey May from the STRATMOR Group where he was a principal. Prior to joining STRATMOR, he was EVP of Trading & Analytics at Phoenix Capital. Prior to Phoenix, Seth was Senior Vice President, Servicing Asset Manager at SunTrust Mortgage and has held accounting, analytics and auditing roles at Bank of America, KPMG LLP and United Financial Inc.



