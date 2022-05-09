US Best Managed Companies Program Names 2022 Honorees

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Best Managed Companies program, sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, today unveiled its 2022 honorees.

These 51 private businesses each generate at least $250 million in annual revenue and demonstrate excellence in four key categories: strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. Program designees join the global network of Best Managed Companies, consisting of more than 1,200 organizations from more than 40 countries.

"We celebrate the achievements of the 2022 US Best Managed Companies honorees," said Jason Downing, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. Deloitte Private leader. "These businesses are led by management teams excelling across the enterprise. When looking at their commitment to excellence, investment in their people, and their focus on long-term DEI and sustainability initiatives, we were inspired by the scale and depth of their impact. We look forward to their future achievements."

In February, a panel of independent judges reviewed applications and selected this year's honorees based on strengths across the four core criteria, and whose management teams excel amid change. Benefits of the program include access to a global community of peer business leaders and marketplace recognition.

For more information on the US Best Managed Companies program, please visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

US 2022 Best Managed Company Honorees (PRNewswire)

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have annual revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

