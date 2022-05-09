Winston & Strawn Adds Corporate Partner Sean F. Hilson in Chicago

CHICAGO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced today the addition of Sean F. Hilson as a partner in the firm's Chicago office and as a member of the firm's Corporate practice.

Sean represents private equity sponsors, financial institutions, and corporate borrowers in all aspects of debt financing transactions, including secured and unsecured credit facilities, asset-based lending facilities, leveraged acquisition financings, recapitalizations, and debtor-in-possession financings.

"Winston has one of the most highly respected corporate teams in the industry," said Sean. "I look forward to working together with my new colleagues to provide the clarity and execution the current market demands."

Sean's representations encompass a wide range of financing transactions of all sizes, covering various industry sectors, deal structures, and market participants.

"As our M&A and private equity deal work continues to grow, the need for additional borrower-side finance lawyers increases," said Chicago Office Managing Partner Cardelle Spangler. "Sean's capabilities will be instrumental in meeting this need. His background will help us address our clients' evolving business challenges, particularly during this period of economic uncertainty."

"Sean exemplifies the high level of talent that Winston continues to attract to our Corporate practice," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "His broad experience in debt financing reinforces our ability to provide strategic counsel across the debt spectrum."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

