Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

BOARDWALK REIT ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS

Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago

CALGARY, AB, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BEI.UN) (the "Trust") announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual general meeting of unitholders held via live audio webcast on May 9, 2022 (the "Meeting"), which included the election of all the trustee nominees listed in the Trust's management information circular dated March 18, 2022.  The voting results for each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.  All resolutions were conducted by ballot.

The total number of units (or Class B Units ("LP B Units") of Boardwalk REIT Limited Partnership exchangeable into units) represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the meeting was 41,679,586, representing 82.58% of the Trust's outstanding units (including the LP B Units).

1.     Number of Trustees – The resolution to fix the number of Trustees to be elected at the meeting at no more than seven was passed as follows:

Votes For

Proxy % For

Votes Against

Percent % Against

Outcome

41,228,736

99.70%

123,800

0.30%

Carried

2.     Election of Trustees – The following seven nominees were elected as trustees by resolution passed by a majority of the unitholders: Mandy Abramsohn, Andrea Goertz, Gary Goodman, Sam Kolias, Samantha Kolias-Gunn, Scott Morrison and Brian G. Robinson.  Each of the trustees received the following votes for their election:

Trustee

Proxy Votes
For

Percent
%

Proxy Votes
Withheld

Percent
%

Outcome

Mandy Abramsohn

41,101,576

99.39%

250,960

0.61%

Carried

Andrea Goertz

38,641,162

93.44%

2,711,374

6.56%

Carried

Gary Goodman

40,197,407

97.21%

1,155,129

2.79%

Carried

Sam Kolias

40,138,392

97.06%

1,214,144

2.94%

Carried

Samantha Kolias-Gunn

40,951,769

99.03%

400,767

0.97%

Carried

Scott Morrison

41,081,292

99.34%

271,244

0.66%

Carried

Brian G. Robinson

37,501,983

90.69%

3,850,553

9.31%

Carried

3.     Appointment of Auditors – Deloitte LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Trust (and the trustees were authorized to fix their remuneration) by resolution passed as follows:

Proxy Votes For

Proxy % For

Proxy Votes
Withheld

Percent %
Withheld

Outcome

39,867,778

95.65%

1,811,808

4.35%

Carried

4.     Executive Compensation Advisory Note – The resolution, on an advisory, non-binding basis, to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the "Compensation Discussion and Analysis" section of the management information circular of the Trust dated March 23, 2021 was passed as follows:

Votes For

Proxy % For

Votes Against

Percent % Against

Outcome

40,139,306

97.07%

1,213,230

2.93%

Carried

CORPORATE PROFILE

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities.  Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always livestm.  Our three-tiered and distinct brands: Boardwalk Living, Boardwalk Communities, and Boardwalk Lifestyle, cater to a large diverse demographic and has evolved to capture the life cycle of all Resident Members.  Boardwalk's disciplined approach to capital allocation, acquisition, development, purposeful re-positioning, and management of apartment communities allows the Trust to provide its brand of community across Canada creating exceptional Resident Member experiences.  Differentiated by its peak performance culture, Boardwalk is committed to delivering exceptional service, product quality and experience to our Resident Members who reward us with high retention and market leading operating results, which in turn, lead to higher free cash flow and investment returns, stable monthly distributions, and value creation for all our stakeholders.

Boardwalk REIT's Trust units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN.  Additional information about Boardwalk REIT can be found on the Trust's website at www.bwalk.com/investors.

For more information, please contact Boardwalk Investor Relations at 403-531-9255 and/or investor@bwalk.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boardwalk-reit-announces-voting-results-from-2022-annual-general-meeting-of-unitholders-301543375.html

SOURCE Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.