CONSUMER DERMATOLOGY COMPANY, DERMALA, LAUNCHES POST-ACNE MICROBIOME BALANCING MAINTENANCE LINE

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DERMALA, the clinically proven treatment for acne powered by the human microbiome, announces the launch of their Post-Acne Microbiome Balancing Maintenance line. This product line is ideal for those who have seen success in their acne treatment with DERMALA and are ready to transition to a maintenance phase.

Comprised of four products, Do Your TONE Thing™ Microbiome Balancing Toner, Best Cleanse Forever® Hydrating Cleanser, OAT So Sweet™ Daily Moisturizer, and SUPPLEMEANT to Be® Pre + Probiotic Skin Mix, the line provides microbiome support and helps prevent acne recurrence.

Do Your TONE Thing toner is a new product release for DERMALA that offers customers a perfect product to transition from the SCANTILY Pad® acne treatment. This microbiome-friendly, balancing toner gently exfoliates, calms, and soothes the skin. The lightly acidic formulation is suitable for blemish-prone skin, contains DERMALA's patented SE Microbiome Complex®, and is rich in antioxidants and natural plant extracts to help decongest pores and keep the skin clear without irritation.

Also included in the line is the brand's gentle, hydrating cleanser Best CLEANSE Forever. This cleanser combines DERMALA's SE Microbiome and SE Sugar Complexes to balance the skin microbiome and fight acne-causing bacteria without irritation and over-drying the skin.

The award-winning OAT So Sweet Daily Moisturizer is a perfect addition to the maintenance line, formulated with prebiotics and postbiotics to balance and restore the microbiome. Its unique combination of ingredients was specifically formulated to help calm, restore, and heal acne-prone skin.

Finally, the SUPPLEMEANT to Be Pre + Probiotic Skin Mix balances the gut microbiome with a boost from unique phage-based prebiotics, selected probiotics, and special spinach-based blend of antioxidants, enzymes, vitamins, and minerals for a natural, gut-boosting bonanza.

"We receive an overwhelming amount of success stories each day from customers who have successfully treated their acne with our DERMALA products," said Lada Rasochova, PhD MBA, Founder & CEO of DERMALA. "We understand the importance of maintaining and preventing acne recurrences, and our Post-Acne Microbiome Balancing Maintenance line offers an entire range to help achieve this goal."

All DERMALA products are based on cutting-edge human microbiome science. They are formulated with patented microbiome-derived prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics that improve skin health naturally by balancing both the skin and gut microbiome.

DERMALA, Inc. is a San Diego-based consumer dermatology company working at the intersection of biology, technology, and big data, leveraging a scientific understanding of the human microbiome to develop the next generation of personalized, microbiome-powered OTC treatments and skincare products for chronic skin conditions and skin wellness. Visit www.dermala.com to learn more.

