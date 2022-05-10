Grower's Ally Releases New Product, Crop Defender 3®

SARASOTA, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grower's Ally, a leading producer of safe and effective pesticides for cannabis and hemp, today announced the release of its newest addition to the Grower's Ally product family.

Crop Defender 3® is a triple-action crop protection formula made with a synergistic blend of botanical oils and a surfactant. (PRNewswire)

Crop Defender 3® is a triple-action crop protection formula made with a synergistic blend of botanical oils and a surfactant. The OMRI Listed® miticide, insecticide and fungicide contains active ingredients from nature that are scientifically proven to kill powdery mildew, spider mites, russet mites, thrips, aphids and other soft-bodied insects as well as their eggs on contact.

"We committed to launching a 3-in-1 product that makes no compromises," said Scott Allshouse, CEO & President of Grower's Ally. "Crop Defender 3 is an exceptional product for controlling common cannabis pests. In independent lab testing, Crop Defender 3 was significantly better than competitors at controlling powdery mildew and eliminating mite populations after just one application."

The active ingredients in the highly effective FIFRA 25(b) formula are thyme oil, rosemary oil, clove oil and peppermint oil. The foliar spray can be safely applied up until the day of harvest, leaving behind zero pollutants.

Availability

Grower's Ally formulas are available on growersally.com and in hydroponic stores nationwide.

Media Contacts

Grower's Ally

Danielle Gallagher: danielle@sarasotagg.com, 1-800-550-6259

About Grower's Ally

Trusted solutions for cultivators. At Grower's Ally, we're committed to keeping your cannabis and hemp plants healthy with safe and effective pest control formulas. For more information, visit growersally.com.

Grower's Ally is a leading producer of safe and effective pesticides for cannabis and hemp. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sarasota Green Group