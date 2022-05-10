INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Revenue up 4% compared to the prior year, or 7% at constant currency, to $1.1 billion , driven by significantly higher Global Gaming product sales; revenue and profit aligned with historic peak levels

Operating income of $252 million ; operating income margin of 24% exceeds outlook by 200 basis points

Adjusted EBITDA of $433 million matches prior year's record level at constant currency; 41% adjusted EBITDA margin among the highest level in Company history

Returned a record $80 million to shareholders via cash dividend and share repurchases for second consecutive quarter

Reaffirming full-year 2022 revenue and profit outlook

LONDON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com. (PRNewswire)

"The first quarter results clearly reflect the power of our portfolio," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT, "The quarter's strong margin profile highlights the long-term recovery of the gaming business as well as increased levels of lottery play from pre-COVID periods. The Company's initiatives around a simplified corporate structure have resulted in strong liquidity as we continue to invest in product development and return capital to shareholders."

"This quarter marks excellent progress on the profitable growth trajectory outlined at our November 2021 Investor Day. The benefits we are realizing from continued discipline around cost and cash flow management are evident in profit margins that are among the highest in the last three years and in significantly lower interest expense," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "We are on pace with our leverage target for the year and expect further improvement with the expected proceeds from the announced asset disposition."

Overview of Consolidated First Quarter 2022 Results



Quarter Ended Y/Y

Change

(%) Constant

Currency

Change

(%) All amounts from continuing operations March 31,





2022

2021



($ in millions)









GAAP Financials:









Revenue









Global Lottery 680

749 (9)% (6)% Global Gaming 325

228 42% 43% Digital & Betting 47

38 24% 24% Total revenue 1,051

1,015 4% 7%











Operating income (loss)









Global Lottery 252

337 (25)% (21)% Global Gaming 52

(26) NA NA Digital & Betting 13

7 101% 100% Corporate support expense (26)

(19) (34)% (43)% Other(1) (38)

(39) 1% 1% Total operating income 252

260 (3)% 2% Operating income margin 24%

26%















Net cash provided by operating activities 189

251 (25)%













Cash and cash equivalents 600

748 (20)%













Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









Adjusted EBITDA









Global Lottery 356

447 (20)% (17)% Global Gaming 81

8 NM NM Digital & Betting 17

10 63% 63% Corporate support expense (21)

(16) (27)% (38)% Total Adjusted EBITDA 433

450 (4)% —% Adjusted EBITDA margin 41%

44%















Free cash flow 115

204 (43)%













Net debt 5,832

7,069 (17)%

















(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release

Key Highlights:

Secured three-year lottery contract extension with the Missouri Lottery; awarded multi-year instant ticket contract with Lotto Baden-Württemberg in Germany

Executed broad patent cross-licensing agreement with Aristocrat Leisure Limited

Recently signed agreement with Atlantic Lottery Corporation to provide 1,375 CrystalDual ® 27 video lottery terminals

Launched high-performing IGT PlayCasino games in West Virginia , expanding digital footprint to five U.S. states, and in Ontario , as market expands to include commercial operators

Extended sports betting momentum through strategic agreements with Meruelo Gaming LLC and Kalispel Casino

Recently won "Casino Supplier of the Year" at Global Gaming Awards London and "Multi-Channel Supplier of the Year" at International Gaming Awards

PeakSlant32™ cabinet, Regal Riches™ slot game, Floor Manager™ systems solution, and Diversity and Inclusion achievements receive top honors at The Casino Awards 2022

Earned "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" designation by Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), officially pledging to set targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $1.1 billion, up 4% as reported and 7% at constant currency, from $1.0 billion in the prior year

Global Lottery revenue of $680 million compared to $749 million in the prior-year period, which included $95 million in prior-year benefits from Italy gaming hall closures, higher multi-state jackpot activity, and incentive accruals related to LMA agreements; 4% increase year-over-year excluding said benefits

Global Gaming revenue increases 42% to $325 million , driven by significantly higher product sales revenue and higher active installed base units

Digital & Betting revenue up 24% to $47 million , as double-digit growth across activities continues; year-over-year increase driven by market expansion, organic growth, and timing of jackpots

Operating income of $252 million, compared to $260 million in the prior year, down 3% as reported but up 2% at constant currency

Global Lottery operating income down, primarily due to about $80 million in prior-year benefits referenced above

Increased high-margin intellectual property royalties in Global Gaming and lower jackpot accruals in Digital & Betting

Disciplined cost management

Adjusted EBITDA of $433 million, compared to $450 million in the prior-year period, matches prior year's record level at constant currency; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 41%, among the highest in Company history

Net interest expense of $76 million compared to $94 million in the prior year, driven by lower average debt balances and interest rates

Provision for income taxes of $65 million compared to $148 million in the prior year, primarily due to lower pre-tax income and a decrease in incremental valuation allowances on deferred tax assets

Net income of $117 million versus $138 million in the prior-year period, driven by a reduction in foreign exchange gains, partially offset by lower income taxes and cost of debt

Net debt of $5.8 billion compared to $5.9 billion at December 31, 2021; Net debt leverage of 3.5x, stable compared to December 31, 2021

Cash and Liquidity Update

Total liquidity of $2.3 billion as of March 31, 2022 ; $600 million in unrestricted cash and $1.7 billion in additional borrowing capacity

Other Developments

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share

Ex-dividend date of May 23, 2022

Record date of May 24, 2022

Payment date of June 7, 2022

On April 11, 2022, the Company announced an agreement to acquire iSoftBet, a leading iGaming content provider and third-party game aggregator, for €160 million; transaction expected to close during the second quarter of 2022

In February 2022, the Company announced an agreement to sell its Italian proximity payment/commercial services business for €700 million; transaction expected to close during the third quarter of 2022

In January 2022, the Company announced several Executive and Board leadership changes including the retirement of Lorenzo Pellicioli as Chairperson of the Board of Directors, appointment of Marco Sala as Executive Chair of the Board of Directors, Vincent Sadusky as CEO and Executive Director, and Maria Pinelli and Ashley M. Hunter as members of the Board of Directors

Reaffirming Full-year Revenue and Profit Outlook; Introducing Second Quarter 2022 Outlook

Full Year

Revenue of $4.1 billion - $4.3 billion

Operating income margin of 20% - 22%

Cash from operations of $850 - $1,000 million

Capital expenditures of ~$400 million

Second Quarter

Revenue of $1.0 billion - $1.1 billion

Operating income margin of 20% - 22%

Outlook based on EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.12; excludes impact from sale of Italian commercial services business

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

May 10, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. EDT

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com. A replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2022 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2021 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. Certain amounts in columns and rows within tables may not foot due to rounding. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, net, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other non-operating expenses, net, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income) and certain other non-recurring items. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents held for sale. Cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale, are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess our financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Constant currency or constant FX is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses the current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the month end exchange rates used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)























Sequential















Constant



Change as



Q1'22

Q1'21

Y/Y Change

Currency



Reported GLOBAL LOTTERY





(%)

Change (%)(1)

Q4'21 (%) Revenue





















Service





















Operating and facilities management contracts

599

695

(14)%

(11)%

608 (1)% Upfront license fee amortization

(49)

(52)

7%

—%

(50) 3% Operating and facilities management contracts, net

551

643

(14)%

(11)%

558 (1)% Other

84

83

2%

9%

87 (4)% Total service revenue

635

725

(13)%

(9)%

646 (2)%























Product sales

45

23

95%

105%

42 8% Total revenue

680

749

(9)%

(6)%

687 (1)%























Operating income

252

337

(25)%

(21)%

217 16% Adjusted EBITDA(1)

356

447

(20)%

(17)%

336 6%























Global same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

(6.7%)

27.4%









6.6%

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

(40.0%)

94.7%









21.7%

Total

(10.3%)

32.4%









7.7%

























North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

(3.9%)

20.9%









6.3%

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

(40.0%)

94.7%









21.7%

Total

(9.0%)

27.8%









7.8%

























Italy same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

(14.5%)

52.2%









7.7%



























(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein























Sequential















Constant



Change as



Q1'22

Q1'21

Y/Y Change

Currency



Reported GLOBAL GAMING





(%)

Change (%)(1)

Q4'21 (%) Revenue





















Service





















Terminal

108

90

20%

20%

109 (2)% Systems, software, and other

58

49

18%

19%

54 7% Total service revenue

165

139

19%

20%

163 1%























Product sales





















Terminal

104

62

69%

70%

110 (5)% Other

55

28

99%

101%

48 16% Total product sales revenue

160

90

78%

80%

158 1% Total revenue

325

228

42%

43%

321 1%























Operating income (loss)

52

(26)

NA

NA

36 43% Adjusted EBITDA(1)

81

8

NM

NM

66 23%























Installed base units





















Casino

47,237

48,230

(2)%





47,732

Casino - L/T lease(2)

1,142

1,135

1%





1,117

Total installed base units

48,379

49,365

(2)%





48,849

























Installed base units (by geography)





















US & Canada

32,772

34,138

(4)%





33,437

Rest of world

15,607

15,227

2%





15,412

Total installed base units

48,379

49,365

(2)%





48,849

























Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $





















US & Canada

$39.05

$32.27

21%





$38.95

Rest of world

$5.77

$2.58

124%





$5.39

Total yields

$28.19

$22.93

23%





$28.27

























Global machine units sold





















New/expansion

328

884

(63)%





(11)

Replacement

6,848

3,521

94%





7,377

Total machine units sold

7,176

4,405

63%





7,366

























US & Canada machine units sold





















New/expansion

18

620

(97)%





(452) (4) Replacement

5,299

2,276

133%





5,547

Total machine units sold

5,317

2,896

84%





5,095



























(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein (2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases (3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases; comparability on a Y/Y basis hindered due to lower active units in the prior year (4) Negative units due to reclass between New/expansion and Replacement units























Sequential















Constant



Change as



Q1'22

Q1'21

Y/Y Change

Currency



Reported GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)





(%)

Change (%)(1)

Q4'21 (%) Rest of world machine units sold





















New/expansion

310

264

17%





441

Replacement

1,549

1,245

24%





1,830

Total machine units sold

1,859

1,509

23%





2,271

























Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $





















US & Canada

$14,800

$13,900

6%





$15,300

Rest of world

$12,300

$13,700

(10)%





$13,400

Total ASP

$14,200

$13,800

3%





$14,700

























Gaming Systems Revenue

43

30

42%





42







































































Sequential















Constant



Change as



Q1'22

Q1'21

Y/Y Change

Currency



Reported DIGITAL & BETTING





(%)

Change (%)(1)

Q4'21 (%) Revenue





















Service

47

37

27%

27%

41 14% Product sales

—

1

(72)%

(71)%

1 (51)% Total revenue

47

38

24%

24%

42 13%























Operating income

13

7

101%

100%

5 167% Adjusted EBITDA(1)

17

10

63%

63%

9 89%















































CONSOLIDATED





















Revenue (by geography)





















US & Canada

598

542

10%

10%

591 1% Italy

298

348

(14)%

(8)%

305 (2)% Rest of world

155

124

25%

31%

154 1% Total revenue

1,051

1,015

4%

7%

1,050 —%

























(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited









For the three months ended

March 31,

2022

2021 Service revenue 846

901 Product sales 205

114 Total revenue 1,051

1,015







Cost of services 428

441 Cost of product sales 122

73 Selling, general and administrative 193

186 Research and development 57

55 Total operating expenses 799

755







Operating income 252

260







Interest expense, net 76

94 Foreign exchange gain, net (3)

(145) Other (income) expense, net (3)

25 Total non-operating expenses (income) 70

(27) Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 182

287 Provision for income taxes 65

148 Income from continuing operations 117

138 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax —

11 Net income 117

149 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations 38

59 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations —

(2) Net income attributable to IGT PLC 79

92







Net income from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic 0.39

0.39 Net income from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted 0.39

0.38 Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic 0.39

0.45 Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted 0.39

0.44 Weighted-average shares - basic 203,743

204,857 Weighted-average shares - diluted 205,166

206,504

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in millions) Unaudited













March 31,

December 31,



2022

2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

600

591 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

85

218 Trade and other receivables, net

714

903 Inventories

208

183 Other current assets

594

589 Assets held for sale

672

4 Total current assets

2,873

2,487 Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net

904

937 Property, plant and equipment, net

114

119 Operating lease right-of-use assets

267

283 Goodwill

4,358

4,656 Intangible assets, net

1,360

1,413 Other non-current assets

1,373

1,429 Total non-current assets

8,376

8,836 Total assets

11,249

11,322









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

783

1,035 Short term borrowings

40

52 Other current liabilities

899

828 Liabilities held for sale

289

— Total current liabilities

2,011

1,914 Long-term debt, less current portion

6,438

6,477 Deferred income taxes

380

368 Operating lease liabilities

252

269 Other non-current liabilities

335

323 Total non-current liabilities

7,404

7,437 Total liabilities

9,415

9,351 Commitments and contingencies







IGT PLC's shareholders' equity

1,313

1,282 Non-controlling interests

521

689 Shareholders' equity

1,834

1,971 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

11,249

11,322

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in millions) Unaudited

For the three months ended

March 31,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income 117

149 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax —

11 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations:





Depreciation 74

82 Amortization of upfront license fees 51

55 Amortization 47

49 Stock-based compensation 10

4 Deferred income taxes 9

100 Debt issuance cost amortization 4

6 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

24 Foreign exchange gain, net (3)

(145) Other non-cash items, net (8)

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Trade and other receivables (35)

(86) Inventories (25)

4 Accounts payable 18

115 Other assets and liabilities (71)

(95) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 189

251 Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations —

(36) Net cash provided by operating activities 189

215







Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures (73)

(48) Proceeds from sale of assets 11

6 Other 1

— Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (62)

(42) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations —

(10) Net cash used in investing activities (62)

(51)







Cash flows from financing activities





Net repayments of short-term borrowings (12)

— Net proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities 33

432 Net receipts from financial liabilities 43

9 Principal payments on long-term debt —

(1,387) Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt —

(22) Payments of debt issuance costs —

(6) Proceeds from long-term debt —

750 Repurchases of common stock (39)

— Dividends paid (41)

— Dividends paid - non-controlling interests (98)

(69) Return of capital - non-controlling interests (10)

(11) Capital increase - non-controlling interests —

10 Other (7)

(5) Net cash used in financing activities (131)

(301)







Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (4)

(137) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (13)

(36) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 808

1,129 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 791

956 Less: Cash and cash equivalents included within assets held for sale 39

— Less: Restricted cash and cash equivalents included within assets held for sale 67

— Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations —

24 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of continuing operations 685

932







Supplemental Cash Flow Information





Interest paid 106

166 Income taxes paid 7

4

International Game Technology PLC Net Debt ($ in millions) Unaudited













March 31,

December 31,



2022

2021 5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023

61

61 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024

553

564 6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025

1,094

1,093 4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026

744

744 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026

828

844 6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027

745

745 2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028

551

562 5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029

744

744 Senior Secured Notes

5,319

5,357









Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027

1,099

1,121 U.S. Dollar Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2024

19

— Long-term debt, less current portion

6,438

6,477









Short-term borrowings

40

52 Total debt

6,477

6,529









Less: Cash and cash equivalents

600

591 Less: Cash and cash equivalents included within assets held for sale

39

— Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024

6

17 Net debt

5,832

5,922









Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions) Unaudited





























For the three months ended March 31, 2022















Business











Global

Global

Digital &

Segment

Corporate

Total IGT



Lottery

Gaming

Betting

Total

and Other

PLC Income from continuing operations





















117 Provision for income taxes





















65 Interest expense, net





















76 Foreign exchange gain, net





















(3) Other non-operating income, net





















(3) Operating income (loss)

252

52

13

316

(64)

252 Depreciation

44

27

4

75

—

74 Amortization - service revenue (1)

51

—

—

51

—

51 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

7

2

—

9

1

9 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

38

38 Stock-based compensation

2

2

—

4

6

10 Adjusted EBITDA

356

81

17

454

(21)

433



















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations





















189 Capital expenditures





















(73) Free Cash Flow





















115



























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions) Unaudited





























For the three months ended March 31, 2021















Business











Global

Global

Digital &

Segment

Corporate

Total IGT



Lottery

Gaming

Betting

Total

and Other

PLC Income from continuing operations





















138 Provision for income taxes





















148 Interest expense, net





















94 Foreign exchange gain, net





















(145) Other non-operating expense, net





















25 Operating income (loss)

337

(26)

7

318

(58)

260 Depreciation

47

32

4

83

(1)

82 Amortization - service revenue (1)

55

—

—

55

—

55 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

8

1

—

9

1

10 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

39

39 Stock-based compensation

1

1

—

2

2

4 Adjusted EBITDA

447

8

10

466

(16)

450



















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations





















251 Capital expenditures





















(48) Free Cash Flow





















204



























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC