INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

- Revenue up 4% compared to the prior year, or 7% at constant currency, to $1.1 billion, driven by significantly higher Global Gaming product sales; revenue and profit aligned with historic peak levels
- Operating income of $252 million; operating income margin of 24% exceeds outlook by 200 basis points
- Adjusted EBITDA of $433 million matches prior year's record level at constant currency; 41% adjusted EBITDA margin among the highest level in Company history
- Returned a record $80 million to shareholders via cash dividend and share repurchases for second consecutive quarter
- Reaffirming full-year 2022 revenue and profit outlook
LONDON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.
"The first quarter results clearly reflect the power of our portfolio," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT, "The quarter's strong margin profile highlights the long-term recovery of the gaming business as well as increased levels of lottery play from pre-COVID periods. The Company's initiatives around a simplified corporate structure have resulted in strong liquidity as we continue to invest in product development and return capital to shareholders."
"This quarter marks excellent progress on the profitable growth trajectory outlined at our November 2021 Investor Day. The benefits we are realizing from continued discipline around cost and cash flow management are evident in profit margins that are among the highest in the last three years and in significantly lower interest expense," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "We are on pace with our leverage target for the year and expect further improvement with the expected proceeds from the announced asset disposition."
Overview of Consolidated First Quarter 2022 Results
Quarter Ended
Y/Y
Constant
All amounts from continuing operations
March 31,
2022
2021
($ in millions)
GAAP Financials:
Revenue
Global Lottery
680
749
(9)%
(6)%
Global Gaming
325
228
42%
43%
Digital & Betting
47
38
24%
24%
Total revenue
1,051
1,015
4%
7%
Operating income (loss)
Global Lottery
252
337
(25)%
(21)%
Global Gaming
52
(26)
NA
NA
Digital & Betting
13
7
101%
100%
Corporate support expense
(26)
(19)
(34)%
(43)%
Other(1)
(38)
(39)
1%
1%
Total operating income
252
260
(3)%
2%
Operating income margin
24%
26%
Net cash provided by operating activities
189
251
(25)%
Cash and cash equivalents
600
748
(20)%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Adjusted EBITDA
Global Lottery
356
447
(20)%
(17)%
Global Gaming
81
8
NM
NM
Digital & Betting
17
10
63%
63%
Corporate support expense
(21)
(16)
(27)%
(38)%
Total Adjusted EBITDA
433
450
(4)%
—%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
41%
44%
Free cash flow
115
204
(43)%
Net debt
5,832
7,069
(17)%
(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization
Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release
Key Highlights:
- Secured three-year lottery contract extension with the Missouri Lottery; awarded multi-year instant ticket contract with Lotto Baden-Württemberg in Germany
- Executed broad patent cross-licensing agreement with Aristocrat Leisure Limited
- Recently signed agreement with Atlantic Lottery Corporation to provide 1,375 CrystalDual® 27 video lottery terminals
- Launched high-performing IGT PlayCasino games in West Virginia, expanding digital footprint to five U.S. states, and in Ontario, as market expands to include commercial operators
- Extended sports betting momentum through strategic agreements with Meruelo Gaming LLC and Kalispel Casino
- Recently won "Casino Supplier of the Year" at Global Gaming Awards London and "Multi-Channel Supplier of the Year" at International Gaming Awards
- PeakSlant32™ cabinet, Regal Riches™ slot game, Floor Manager™ systems solution, and Diversity and Inclusion achievements receive top honors at The Casino Awards 2022
- Earned "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" designation by Human Rights Campaign Foundation
- Joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), officially pledging to set targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
Financial Highlights:
Consolidated revenue of $1.1 billion, up 4% as reported and 7% at constant currency, from $1.0 billion in the prior year
- Global Lottery revenue of $680 million compared to $749 million in the prior-year period, which included $95 million in prior-year benefits from Italy gaming hall closures, higher multi-state jackpot activity, and incentive accruals related to LMA agreements; 4% increase year-over-year excluding said benefits
- Global Gaming revenue increases 42% to $325 million, driven by significantly higher product sales revenue and higher active installed base units
- Digital & Betting revenue up 24% to $47 million, as double-digit growth across activities continues; year-over-year increase driven by market expansion, organic growth, and timing of jackpots
Operating income of $252 million, compared to $260 million in the prior year, down 3% as reported but up 2% at constant currency
- Global Lottery operating income down, primarily due to about $80 million in prior-year benefits referenced above
- Increased high-margin intellectual property royalties in Global Gaming and lower jackpot accruals in Digital & Betting
- Disciplined cost management
Adjusted EBITDA of $433 million, compared to $450 million in the prior-year period, matches prior year's record level at constant currency; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 41%, among the highest in Company history
Net interest expense of $76 million compared to $94 million in the prior year, driven by lower average debt balances and interest rates
Provision for income taxes of $65 million compared to $148 million in the prior year, primarily due to lower pre-tax income and a decrease in incremental valuation allowances on deferred tax assets
Net income of $117 million versus $138 million in the prior-year period, driven by a reduction in foreign exchange gains, partially offset by lower income taxes and cost of debt
Net debt of $5.8 billion compared to $5.9 billion at December 31, 2021; Net debt leverage of 3.5x, stable compared to December 31, 2021
Cash and Liquidity Update
- Total liquidity of $2.3 billion as of March 31, 2022; $600 million in unrestricted cash and $1.7 billion in additional borrowing capacity
Other Developments
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share
- Ex-dividend date of May 23, 2022
- Record date of May 24, 2022
- Payment date of June 7, 2022
On April 11, 2022, the Company announced an agreement to acquire iSoftBet, a leading iGaming content provider and third-party game aggregator, for €160 million; transaction expected to close during the second quarter of 2022
In February 2022, the Company announced an agreement to sell its Italian proximity payment/commercial services business for €700 million; transaction expected to close during the third quarter of 2022
In January 2022, the Company announced several Executive and Board leadership changes including the retirement of Lorenzo Pellicioli as Chairperson of the Board of Directors, appointment of Marco Sala as Executive Chair of the Board of Directors, Vincent Sadusky as CEO and Executive Director, and Maria Pinelli and Ashley M. Hunter as members of the Board of Directors
Reaffirming Full-year Revenue and Profit Outlook; Introducing Second Quarter 2022 Outlook
Full Year
- Revenue of $4.1 billion - $4.3 billion
- Operating income margin of 20% - 22%
- Cash from operations of $850 - $1,000 million
- Capital expenditures of ~$400 million
Second Quarter
- Revenue of $1.0 billion - $1.1 billion
- Operating income margin of 20% - 22%
Outlook based on EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.12; excludes impact from sale of Italian commercial services business
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
May 10, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. EDT
To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com. A replay will be available on the website following the live event.
Comparability of Results
All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2022 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2021 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. Certain amounts in columns and rows within tables may not foot due to rounding. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.
About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, net, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other non-operating expenses, net, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income) and certain other non-recurring items. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.
Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents held for sale. Cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale, are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.
Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess our financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.
Constant currency or constant FX is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses the current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the month end exchange rates used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.
Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190
Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)
Sequential
Constant
Change as
Q1'22
Q1'21
Y/Y Change
Currency
Reported
GLOBAL LOTTERY
(%)
Change (%)(1)
Q4'21
(%)
Revenue
Service
Operating and facilities management contracts
599
695
(14)%
(11)%
608
(1)%
Upfront license fee amortization
(49)
(52)
7%
—%
(50)
3%
Operating and facilities management contracts, net
551
643
(14)%
(11)%
558
(1)%
Other
84
83
2%
9%
87
(4)%
Total service revenue
635
725
(13)%
(9)%
646
(2)%
Product sales
45
23
95%
105%
42
8%
Total revenue
680
749
(9)%
(6)%
687
(1)%
Operating income
252
337
(25)%
(21)%
217
16%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
356
447
(20)%
(17)%
336
6%
Global same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
(6.7%)
27.4%
6.6%
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
(40.0%)
94.7%
21.7%
Total
(10.3%)
32.4%
7.7%
North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
(3.9%)
20.9%
6.3%
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
(40.0%)
94.7%
21.7%
Total
(9.0%)
27.8%
7.8%
Italy same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
(14.5%)
52.2%
7.7%
(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein
Sequential
Constant
Change as
Q1'22
Q1'21
Y/Y Change
Currency
Reported
GLOBAL GAMING
(%)
Change (%)(1)
Q4'21
(%)
Revenue
Service
Terminal
108
90
20%
20%
109
(2)%
Systems, software, and other
58
49
18%
19%
54
7%
Total service revenue
165
139
19%
20%
163
1%
Product sales
Terminal
104
62
69%
70%
110
(5)%
Other
55
28
99%
101%
48
16%
Total product sales revenue
160
90
78%
80%
158
1%
Total revenue
325
228
42%
43%
321
1%
Operating income (loss)
52
(26)
NA
NA
36
43%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
81
8
NM
NM
66
23%
Installed base units
Casino
47,237
48,230
(2)%
47,732
Casino - L/T lease(2)
1,142
1,135
1%
1,117
Total installed base units
48,379
49,365
(2)%
48,849
Installed base units (by geography)
US & Canada
32,772
34,138
(4)%
33,437
Rest of world
15,607
15,227
2%
15,412
Total installed base units
48,379
49,365
(2)%
48,849
Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $
US & Canada
$39.05
$32.27
21%
$38.95
Rest of world
$5.77
$2.58
124%
$5.39
Total yields
$28.19
$22.93
23%
$28.27
Global machine units sold
New/expansion
328
884
(63)%
(11)
Replacement
6,848
3,521
94%
7,377
Total machine units sold
7,176
4,405
63%
7,366
US & Canada machine units sold
New/expansion
18
620
(97)%
(452)
(4)
Replacement
5,299
2,276
133%
5,547
Total machine units sold
5,317
2,896
84%
5,095
(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein
(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases
(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases; comparability on a Y/Y basis hindered due to lower active units in the prior year
(4) Negative units due to reclass between New/expansion and Replacement units
Sequential
Constant
Change as
Q1'22
Q1'21
Y/Y Change
Currency
Reported
GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)
(%)
Change (%)(1)
Q4'21
(%)
Rest of world machine units sold
New/expansion
310
264
17%
441
Replacement
1,549
1,245
24%
1,830
Total machine units sold
1,859
1,509
23%
2,271
Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $
US & Canada
$14,800
$13,900
6%
$15,300
Rest of world
$12,300
$13,700
(10)%
$13,400
Total ASP
$14,200
$13,800
3%
$14,700
Gaming Systems Revenue
43
30
42%
42
Sequential
Constant
Change as
Q1'22
Q1'21
Y/Y Change
Currency
Reported
DIGITAL & BETTING
(%)
Change (%)(1)
Q4'21
(%)
Revenue
Service
47
37
27%
27%
41
14%
Product sales
—
1
(72)%
(71)%
1
(51)%
Total revenue
47
38
24%
24%
42
13%
Operating income
13
7
101%
100%
5
167%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
17
10
63%
63%
9
89%
CONSOLIDATED
Revenue (by geography)
US & Canada
598
542
10%
10%
591
1%
Italy
298
348
(14)%
(8)%
305
(2)%
Rest of world
155
124
25%
31%
154
1%
Total revenue
1,051
1,015
4%
7%
1,050
—%
(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Service revenue
846
901
Product sales
205
114
Total revenue
1,051
1,015
Cost of services
428
441
Cost of product sales
122
73
Selling, general and administrative
193
186
Research and development
57
55
Total operating expenses
799
755
Operating income
252
260
Interest expense, net
76
94
Foreign exchange gain, net
(3)
(145)
Other (income) expense, net
(3)
25
Total non-operating expenses (income)
70
(27)
Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes
182
287
Provision for income taxes
65
148
Income from continuing operations
117
138
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
11
Net income
117
149
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations
38
59
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations
—
(2)
Net income attributable to IGT PLC
79
92
Net income from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic
0.39
0.39
Net income from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
0.39
0.38
Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic
0.39
0.45
Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
0.39
0.44
Weighted-average shares - basic
203,743
204,857
Weighted-average shares - diluted
205,166
206,504
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in millions)
Unaudited
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
600
591
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
85
218
Trade and other receivables, net
714
903
Inventories
208
183
Other current assets
594
589
Assets held for sale
672
4
Total current assets
2,873
2,487
Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net
904
937
Property, plant and equipment, net
114
119
Operating lease right-of-use assets
267
283
Goodwill
4,358
4,656
Intangible assets, net
1,360
1,413
Other non-current assets
1,373
1,429
Total non-current assets
8,376
8,836
Total assets
11,249
11,322
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
783
1,035
Short term borrowings
40
52
Other current liabilities
899
828
Liabilities held for sale
289
—
Total current liabilities
2,011
1,914
Long-term debt, less current portion
6,438
6,477
Deferred income taxes
380
368
Operating lease liabilities
252
269
Other non-current liabilities
335
323
Total non-current liabilities
7,404
7,437
Total liabilities
9,415
9,351
Commitments and contingencies
IGT PLC's shareholders' equity
1,313
1,282
Non-controlling interests
521
689
Shareholders' equity
1,834
1,971
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
11,249
11,322
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
($ in millions)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
117
149
Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
11
Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations:
Depreciation
74
82
Amortization of upfront license fees
51
55
Amortization
47
49
Stock-based compensation
10
4
Deferred income taxes
9
100
Debt issuance cost amortization
4
6
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
24
Foreign exchange gain, net
(3)
(145)
Other non-cash items, net
(8)
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade and other receivables
(35)
(86)
Inventories
(25)
4
Accounts payable
18
115
Other assets and liabilities
(71)
(95)
Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
189
251
Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations
—
(36)
Net cash provided by operating activities
189
215
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(73)
(48)
Proceeds from sale of assets
11
6
Other
1
—
Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations
(62)
(42)
Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations
—
(10)
Net cash used in investing activities
(62)
(51)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net repayments of short-term borrowings
(12)
—
Net proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities
33
432
Net receipts from financial liabilities
43
9
Principal payments on long-term debt
—
(1,387)
Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt
—
(22)
Payments of debt issuance costs
—
(6)
Proceeds from long-term debt
—
750
Repurchases of common stock
(39)
—
Dividends paid
(41)
—
Dividends paid - non-controlling interests
(98)
(69)
Return of capital - non-controlling interests
(10)
(11)
Capital increase - non-controlling interests
—
10
Other
(7)
(5)
Net cash used in financing activities
(131)
(301)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(4)
(137)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(13)
(36)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
808
1,129
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
791
956
Less: Cash and cash equivalents included within assets held for sale
39
—
Less: Restricted cash and cash equivalents included within assets held for sale
67
—
Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations
—
24
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of continuing operations
685
932
Supplemental Cash Flow Information
Interest paid
106
166
Income taxes paid
7
4
International Game Technology PLC
Net Debt
($ in millions)
Unaudited
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023
61
61
3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024
553
564
6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025
1,094
1,093
4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026
744
744
3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026
828
844
6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027
745
745
2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028
551
562
5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029
744
744
Senior Secured Notes
5,319
5,357
Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027
1,099
1,121
U.S. Dollar Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2024
19
—
Long-term debt, less current portion
6,438
6,477
Short-term borrowings
40
52
Total debt
6,477
6,529
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
600
591
Less: Cash and cash equivalents included within assets held for sale
39
—
Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024
6
17
Net debt
5,832
5,922
Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions)
Unaudited
For the three months ended March 31, 2022
Business
Global
Global
Digital &
Segment
Corporate
Total IGT
Lottery
Gaming
Betting
Total
and Other
PLC
Income from continuing operations
117
Provision for income taxes
65
Interest expense, net
76
Foreign exchange gain, net
(3)
Other non-operating income, net
(3)
Operating income (loss)
252
52
13
316
(64)
252
Depreciation
44
27
4
75
—
74
Amortization - service revenue (1)
51
—
—
51
—
51
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
7
2
—
9
1
9
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
—
38
38
Stock-based compensation
2
2
—
4
6
10
Adjusted EBITDA
356
81
17
454
(21)
433
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
189
Capital expenditures
(73)
Free Cash Flow
115
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions)
Unaudited
For the three months ended March 31, 2021
Business
Global
Global
Digital &
Segment
Corporate
Total IGT
Lottery
Gaming
Betting
Total
and Other
PLC
Income from continuing operations
138
Provision for income taxes
148
Interest expense, net
94
Foreign exchange gain, net
(145)
Other non-operating expense, net
25
Operating income (loss)
337
(26)
7
318
(58)
260
Depreciation
47
32
4
83
(1)
82
Amortization - service revenue (1)
55
—
—
55
—
55
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
8
1
—
9
1
10
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
—
39
39
Stock-based compensation
1
1
—
2
2
4
Adjusted EBITDA
447
8
10
466
(16)
450
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
251
Capital expenditures
(48)
Free Cash Flow
204
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE International Game Technology PLC