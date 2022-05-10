The Kleyman Law Firm Hires an Experienced Senior Associate to Enhance its Growing National Family Law Practice and Diversity Efforts.

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Val Kleyman, Esq., a New York divorce lawyer, and principal of the Kleyman Domestic Relations Law Firm, announced that Saundra L. Gardner, Esq. has joined the Firm as a Senior Associate. Ms. Gardner is an accomplished attorney who has practiced, exclusively, in the area of matrimonial and family law for over a decade. She is admitted to practice law in New York, Georgia and the District of Columbia and is a member, in good standing, of the New York, Georgia and District of Columbia Bars. Ms. Gardner is also an active member of the American Bar Association, the Nassau County Bar Association, and the New York Academy of Trial Lawyers.

"We are very excited about Ms. Gardner joining our team. Not only does Ms. Gardner bring a wealth of experience in the area of matrimonial and family law, her added value to the diversity efforts of the Firm serves to move the needle forward toward strengthening our ability to maximize our impact on the diverse client base that we serve."

On diversity, Ms. Gardner says, "black women in law are a rarity. In fact, according to the American Bar Association, African American men and women make up only 5% of all licensed lawyers. And while that low of a percentage is staggering, says Gardner, I am happy to be within that percentage because not only am I able to positively impact clients of all ethnic groups through fervent representation, I am able to relate to and therefore understand the cultural experiences and family dynamics unique to African Americans; an ability frequently recognized by my African American clients as being highly valued and extremely comforting as they navigate through the legal process of divorce."

Val Kleyman is the founder of The Kleyman Law Firm, a divorce and family law firm in New York and Saundra L. Gardner is an attorney with the firm handling complex, contested, and high conflict divorces. The Kleyman Law Firm is located at One Rockefeller Plaza, Floor 10, New York, NY 10020. For more info go to https://kleymanfirm.com, email: vkleyman@kleymanfirm.com or call 212-401-1977.

