XYZprinting Partners with BASF Forward AM to offer Ultrasint PA6 Series on its MfgPro236 xS SLS System

XYZprinting Sales Director, John Calhoun, to introduce extended strategic alliance with BASF Forward AM and more industrial materials

DETROIT, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To support the continuous adaptation of 3D printing technology across several industries, XYZprinting has set its sights on making affordable machines capable of industrial performance. The manufacturer recently released the MfgPro236 xS Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) 3D printer to the professional market.

Working towards the goal of making pricey powdered materials more affordable and accessible to customers, XYZprinting has partnered with BASF, the German 3D printing material supplier, to provide a high-performance yet low-cost SLS 3D printing ecosystem. The latest addition to XYZprinting's growing material portfolio includes BASF Ultrasint PA6 Series. This BASF material joins a robust lineup of material offerings with XYZprinting's SLS 3D printer line, customers now have access to affordable and professional-grade machines capable of producing highly functional and accurate parts.

Key Facts: MfgPro236 xS

Print Technology SLS (Selective Laser Sintering) Build Volume (WxDxH) 230 x 230 x 250 mm (9.0 x 9.0 x 9.8 inch) Material Compatibility sPro12W / sPro11CF / sProTPU / sPro11B / sPro11W / sPro6FR / sPro6LM / sPro6MF / sProPP / sPro6NE Laser Type 60W CO 2 Layer Thickness 0.08 / 0.1 / 0.12 mm Build Speed Up to 12 mm / hour (Geometry dependent) N2 System Inner Gas Control System Printing Software XYZprint AMSLS / Buildware Supported File Formats .stl / .3mf Operation System Windows 10 (x64) Power Requirements 220V / 32A. Max 7 KW Product Dimensions (WxDxH) 1,480 x 850 x 2,040 mm (58.0 x 33.0 x 80.0 inch) Product Weight 425 kg (937 lbs) Operation Temperature 16 - 25 °C (60 - 77 °F)

BASF Forward AM Ultrasint® PA6 Series

By adding Ultrasint PA6 Series, XYZprinting is expanding its presence in the professional market and introducing materials that will satisfy professionals and businesses that are leveraging SLS 3D printing for prototyping and end-use serial part production.

Known for its strong mechanical properties, PA6 has long been a stable material for commercial endeavors of all sorts, from automotive to fluid reservoirs as well as high-temperature applications.

PA6 combines superior thermal resistance with high isotropic rigidity thanks to in-particle filler technology. It has proven high modulus, high strength, and excellent thermal distortion stability.

Tensile strength: 56 MPa

Young's modulus: 3600 MPa

Elongation at break: 10 %

HDT B (0.45 MPa, dry): 192 °C / 378 F

This PA6 material is useful for several applications, ideal for producing the following:

Serial part production

Engine compartment parts

Jigs & Fixtures

Piping and media flow/storage parts

Fluid reservoirs

Multi-purpose industrial goods

The expansion of SLS materials showcases XYZprinting's dedication to making commercial 3D printing more accessible and affordable for pro users and small businesses.

Visit XYZprinting to learn more about its professional 3D printing offering, including its new array of materials, and request a quote for a MfgPro236 xS or MfgPro230 xS SLS 3D printer.

Visit XYZprinting at RAPID + TCT 2022 Booth# 2635 on May 17-19, 2022

About XYZprinting:

XYZprinting is a leading global provider of comprehensive 3D printing solutions. XYZprinting is the number one global brand in desktop 3D printing products and services and is now moving decisively into the industrial additive manufacturing arena.

XYZprinting is backed by the world's leading electronic manufacturing conglomerate, New Kinpo Group, which earns more than 36 billion dollars revenue annually and has more than 8,500 engineers in research and development across four continents. With nearly two decades of design and manufacturing experience, New Kinpo Group is a recognized manufacturer of many of today's printers for both personal and commercial use.

