Barulich Dugoni & Suttmann Law Group, Inc. Founder, Shareholder and Director Paul J. Barulich to assume role as firm's strategic advisor

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After 33 years leading the Barulich Dugoni & Suttmann Law Group, Inc. ("BDS"), Founder, Shareholder and Director Paul J. Barulich will be assuming a new role as a strategic, advisory partner at the firm beginning May 2022. In his new role, Barulich will remain on the Board of Directors and serve as an Of Counsel attorney.

Barulich founded the firm now known as Barulich Dugoni & Suttmann in his garage in 1989 with a single client. Today, Barulich Dugoni & Suttmann has grown to serve thousands of clients and has earned a national reputation in estate, business, and tax planning, as well as counseling and litigation. Barulich Dugoni & Suttmann is deeply grateful to Barulich for his vision, foresight, and the decades of hard, dedicated, quality work he's done on behalf of the firm and its clients.

For 33 years, Barulich has been supporting the law firm in a client-facing capacity. "The people – both those with whom I work and those for whom I work – have been the highlight of this job for me. Ever since my first hire, Larry Dugoni, I've surrounded myself with bright, diligent, and first-rate attorneys. Being surrounded by such wonderful clients was luck, and I am grateful to have worked in the personal, customer-facing side of our industry for so long."

Barulich's practice has focused on estate planning clients with high net worth, business owners, and people with significant financial interests in high-tech, wholly-owned, and start-up companies. Barulich is a California State Bar certified legal specialist in estate planning, trust and probate law, who has been an active member of the local San Mateo County Bar and California State Bar, and an active fellow in the America College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC).

In Barulich's new role, he will continue to lead the firm's overall strategy alongside Shareholder and Managing Director Chelsea J. Suttmann, Shareholder Laurence P. Dugoni, and Shareholder James Cummins. Barulich made the decision to step into an Of Counsel role because of his confidence in the future of BDS and its current and rising leadership. "The team at BDS is second to none. I am excited about where we've been, where we are, and where we are going."

While Barulich will remain a strategic partner at BDS, and he will be available to clients as needs arise, this decision will allow him to spend more time with family. It will also allow him to dedicate additional time toward the Peninsula Bay Trust Company ("PenBay"), which he founded with Suttmann and Mikkela Sweet in mid-2019. PenBay is the first corporate trustee in Northern California that is solely dedicated to providing fiduciary services.

Of Barulich's decision, Managing Director Chelsea Suttmann shares, "Paul has been the most impactful figure in my career, and it has been a true honor to learn from him. I am incredibly happy that Paul's new role will let him enjoy more time with family and friends, while remaining an active leader at our firm." She continues, "After all, he is where it all started."

About Barulich Dugoni & Suttmann Law Group, Inc.: Founded in 1989, Barulich Dugoni & Suttmann Law Group, Inc. has earned a national reputation in estate, business, and tax planning, as well as in counseling and litigation. BDS attorneys have decades of experience in providing dedicated service to clients, including higher asset individuals and organizations in Burlingame, tech professionals and startups in Silicon Valley, and more.

