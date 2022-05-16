Musical Collaboration Between Elite Island Resorts and Caribbean Reggae Star Causion Spotlights the Multifold Charms of Antigua

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Covid loosens its grip on the world and travel begins to rebound, Elite Island Resorts is excited to work with Reggae luminary Causion on a song about Antigua that will inspire a new generation of travelers to visit the enchanting Caribbean island that is back stronger than ever. The home-grown star, Antigua's Reggae Ambassador, is a highly respected Reggae artist, having toured with Third World, Rita Marley, and Freddie McGregor, and his love for the island comes through with every breath.

Rob Barrett , Elite Island Resorts' Chairman notes "I want to give Antigua something to share with the world."

"Personally growing up in Antigua was the greatest experience I can imagine. I grew up on the water in English Harbour, and most of my childhood was on the water, sailing and fishing, and the freedom to do that was phenomenal," he beams during an interview shortly before the song's worldwide release on May 13. "Antigua is a place I have loved from the bottom of my heart, and there is no place I would rather be. As a musician and writer, when you go to Antigua the words keep coming, the artistry and creation keep coming because you find that place of peace."

The song, titled Antigua Me Come From, refers to the phrase commonly spoken by locals on this Leeward island when they proudly proclaim their heritage. Causion's gently lilting, melodic harmonies and uplifting lyrics showcase the best of the island through vivid, captivating imagery. The black of the flag represents the people and their strength and unity, while its blue connotes the sea. Causion urges listeners to forget their troubles, to come take a load off their shoulder and feel the energy when their feet touch the ground. And most seductively, he sings about the island's 365 beaches, amazing variety of food, and sweet cool breezes. The video, shot entirely on Antigua, brings the words to life with footage of the island's jagged coastline home to countless coves, the crystal-clear turquoise water (shot from above and below), sugary sandy beaches populated with palm trees, and heritage buildings filled with stories.

"Words can't explain what it feels like to be here, and how I embrace that. This is a beautiful island to come and spend time, everyone knows almost everyone else, it's a close-knit environment with a strong sense of community." Causion's music is unfailingly upbeat, filled with positivity, embodying the spirit found on Antigua. "The things we write today will outlive us, these words are going into the next generation, so think about what this body of work is going to do for the next generation, how will they receive it. I want to help the next generation to better their lives, I have always gravitated toward what will bring a positive outcome for them."

His sense of hope is especially remarkable given his recent, ongoing battle with cancer that sees him shuttling between Antigua and Florida on a monthly basis, an illness that has afforded him the chance to see his home in a new light whenever he returns. "I go on hikes to experience the country in a way I didn't before. It's an enormous feeling, seeing it from a different perspective for the past two years, and I have found a new love for the country."

Rob Barrett, Elite Island Resorts' Chairman, shares similar sentiments. "I wanted to give the people of Antigua and Barbuda something that shares the beauty and spirit and Antigua with the world for years to come. This amazing collaboration between Elite Island Resorts and Causion captures the essence Antigua and is a project we can all be very proud of."

Elite Island Resorts has five luxury properties across the island that offer guests a variety of styles and ambience, but share the common bond of being all-inclusive. From the adults-only Hammock Cove Antigua and Pineapple Beach Club, and family oriented The Verandah Resort & Spa, all on the east of the island close to Devil's Bridge National Park, to Galley Bay Resort & Spa in the west and St. James's Club & Villas in the south, there is a resort for everyone.

Causion hopes that through the undeniable power of music, his song and will inspire people to visit Antigua, so they can appreciate his passion for the island. "Music has a way of touching us and bringing us closer to where we want to be." Exploring the concepts of happiness, and what fuels it, he compares the joy from acquiring material things with the lasting power of memories. "A lot of the things I experienced in Antigua when I was younger, those fond memories are still with me today. You can't buy that kind of happiness. My mission is to introduce you to 365 beaches and 108-square-miles of joy and happiness and create memories that will last forever. And hopefully you will enjoy the music too!"

While the pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world, he notes that it has helped people to re-gauge their priorities. "Covid has brought the rest of the world and the Caribbean into a frame of mind to open up their eyes and respect each other more. To appreciate each other and what we bring to the table. We also appreciate that people are coming to our shores. Now more than ever, in this world when nothing can be assumed, we are learning to appreciate, respect, embrace, and welcome each other."

