Ghirardelli Chocolate Company to Unveil a Reimagined Flagship Chocolate Experience Store in San Francisco

Mayor London Breed to Kick Off Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on May 20th; Highlights Include a Fully Redesigned Interior, Hand-Made Hot Fudge, and the World's Largest Pick & Mix of Ghirardelli Squares

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Ghirardelli Chocolate Company announced it will soon reopen its flagship Chocolate Experience Store, located in San Francisco's Ghirardelli Square. The space is designed to elevate the customer experience and provides new and exciting ways to celebrate the true craftmanship of chocolate making. Visitors can expect to be delighted by the delicate taste and aroma of fresh chocolate, warm waffle cones and hand-made hot fudge. San Francisco Mayor London Breed will attend the official ribbon cutting ceremony at a grand reopening celebration on May 20 starting at 11:30 a.m. PST.

"We are thrilled to unveil the Chocolate Experience Store to our community of chocolate lovers and hometown of San Francisco," said Justin Reese, VP of Retail and eCommerce at Ghirardelli Chocolate Company. "Our premium chocolate, the historic architecture and the stunning views, have made Ghirardelli Square a favorite San Francisco destination. The interior re-design brings a new vibrant experience to the classic space."

Reopening day festivities will include family friendly entertainment for all with live music, balloon art, and face painting. The first 170 lucky customers in line will receive a free World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae to celebrate the brand's 170th anniversary. Ghirardelli executives, Eight Inc. and Jamestown property management representatives, along with Kate Sofis, Executive Director of San Francisco's Office of Economic and Workforce Development, will join Mayor Breed in kicking off the event.

"Ghirardelli Square is one of our city's most beloved destinations that tourists and residents always come back to," said Mayor Breed. "We know that COVID had a significant impact on our tourism industry, and as we continue to recover, it is critical to establish new experiences for everyone to enjoy. Ghirardelli has helped bring people to San Francisco's waterfront for almost 130 years, and they will continue to do so with the reopening of their Chocolate Experience Store."

The renovated space sits within the Pioneer Woolen Mill building which was built in 1864 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. As guests walk through the Chocolate Experience Store, they will have the unique opportunity to watch Ghirardelli chocolatiers hand crafting the brand's signature hot fudge from only three ingredients: pure Ghirardelli chocolate, milk, and vanilla. Guests can also personalize a tin of signature chocolate squares selected from the brand's largest Pick & Mix yet and enjoy a World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae in the store's Alcatraz room while taking in the unobstructed and breathtaking view of San Francisco Bay.

Other store offerings include fresh chocolate bars made with almonds and hazelnuts roasted in-house and pure Ghirardelli chocolate flowing from tempering taps, ice cream served in hand-made waffle cones and bowls, and hand-dipped chocolate covered strawberries. See the full store menu here.

The redesigned Chocolate Experience Store perfectly blends modern design elements, like a custom inlay of the Ghirardelli golden eagle and tile work from SF-based company Heath Ceramics, with core elements of the historic structure, like the original red brick walls and timber beams. Also newly on display are hand painted murals and a collection of vintage Ghirardelli advertising dating back to the company's beginnings in the mid-nineteenth century.

"In collaboration with the Ghirardelli team, we aimed to blend historic elements of the iconic space with new and engaging components of the Ghirardelli retail environment," said Edmond Kuan, managing principal of Bay Area-based design firm Eight Inc. "The space captivates visitors with incredible views, interactive features, and a bit of nostalgia—all a great backdrop for enjoying Ghirardelli chocolate."

The Chocolate Experience Store reopening marks the conclusion of phase one of three for the storied chocolate company's space renovations at its namesake Ghirardelli Square. The second phase of the project—a renovation of Ghirardelli's Original Ice Cream and Chocolate Shop—is slated to begin in January 2023 and wrap up by May. A pop-up store at the square in place during the renovation process has helped to limit disruption to the visitor experience and Ghirardelli's business operations.

The Ghirardelli Chocolate Experience Store is located at 900 North Point Street, San Francisco CA 94109. The store will be open Sunday through Thursday, 9:00 AM – 10:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. For updates on the renovation, please visit www.ghirardelli.com/StoreLocations-SanFranciscoSquare and for media assets please see here.

About The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Ghirardelli is passionate about quality bean to bar chocolate, and all of the ways our fans enjoy it. Founded in San Francisco in 1852, we take pride in producing premium chocolate products with high quality ingredients. Ghirardelli is one of the few companies in America that controls the entire chocolate manufacturing process, from cocoa bean to finished product. This oversight of the manufacturing process combined with Ghirardelli's proprietary bean blend and unique methods of roasting and processing, ensures that you are rewarded with high quality products. Ghirardelli makes life a bite better! For more information, visit http://www.ghirardelli.com/.

About Eight Inc.

Founded in 1989, the globally recognized and award-winning strategic design firm Eight Inc. has been the forefront of innovation creating ground-breaking experiences for the most beloved brands. With studios in 11 locations, Eight Inc. is organized to provide a holistic understanding of the factors that drive the success of projects at all scales. Through design, Eight Inc. continues to investigate changes in attitudes and lifestyles, changes within the global community, as well as the social and architectural conditions that influence human interaction and aspirations.

