PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON MAY 24, 2022

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports that, further to the Company's report dated May 3, 2022, regarding the release date of the Company's financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which will be released on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11.00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6.00 p.m. Israel Time (and not at 10 a.m Eastern time/5:00 p.m. Israel Time, as previously announced).

Please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) in order to participate:

International: +972.3.918.0687

North America toll-free: +1.888.281.1167

A live webcast of the call will also be available on Partner's Investors Relations website at: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

If you are unavailable to join live, the replay of the call will be available from May 24, 2022 until June 7, 2022, at the following numbers:

International: +972.3.925.5921

North America toll-free: +1.888.254.7270

In addition, the archived webcast of the call will be available on Partner's Investor Relations website at the above address for approximately three months.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

Contact:

Tamir Amar Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer Tel: +972 (54) 781 4951 Amir Adar Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects Tel: +972 (54) 781 5051 E-mail: investors@partner.co.il

