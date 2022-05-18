DIBBS HONORED AS THE 2022 BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD WINNER FOR ITS CONSTRUCTION MARKETPLACE APP

Dibbs Recognized as a top startup in 2022 for their innovative construction app

NEWPORT, R.I., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dibbs , a construction marketplace that removes the friction out of bidding has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Startup of the Year category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Dibbs was nominated in the Startup of the Year category for Business Products.

Dibbs was awarded in the Startup Of The Year category after showing its commitment to enhancing the construction industry with its new marketplace app. The app provides contractors, suppliers, and tradesmen, the ability to remove the current paper-heavy bidding process and save both time and money by reaching an entire network of local professionals. The success they have seen thus far in the states where they are available shows that the company will succeed nationally in each market.

"We are honored to be selected for this prestigious award for Startup of the Year. Our team has worked hard this past year and we are excited to see the hard work pay off. Congratulations to all those nominated." Shares CEO and Founder Luke Fleury.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Dibbs

Rated a Top 10 startup company of 2021, Dibbs is designed to take the friction out of bidding, buying, and selling products and services in the construction and real estate marketplace. Based out of Newport, Rhode Island, the app has been launched to Rhode Island and Massachusetts residents. The company plans to launch nationally throughout the year to bring its new twist on bidding to the construction industry in the U.S. Dibbs was created for the trade by the trade as CEO and Founder, Luke Fleury is a General Contractor himself in Rhode Island.

